Dotgo Publishes Whitepaper on “P2A Messaging in RCS - The Role of Chatbot Directories”
Sheds light on how RCS directories will turbo-charge the way consumers browse, explore, and connect with chatbots available on RCS channel.
Educating different stakeholders on the importance of chatbot directories is crucial to the adoption of P2A messaging, and we hope this whitepaper will be useful to anyone working in the RCS ecosystem”BERKELEY HEIGHTS, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, November 25, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dotgo, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, has published a whitepaper titled P2A Messaging in RCS - The Role of Chatbot Directories. The whitepaper provides a detailed understanding of P2A messaging in RCS, how RCS directories work, the current landscape of directory offerings in the market, and provides recommendations on how directories could evolve to accelerate the adoption of P2A messaging. Orange, Vodafone, Synchronoss, and IMI Mobile, as well as several other leading experts, have shared their valuable insights for the whitepaper.
Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP-Product Management, Dotgo
RCS is the next generation of SMS, upgraded to include pictures, audio, video and presence, combined with the security of SMS. RCS messages are delivered into the native messaging app on Android phones, such as Google Messages and Samsung Messages. RCS Business Messaging (RBM) uses the richer and interactive features of RCS to deliver branded and secure business messaging over RCS. As of today, 90 carriers are offering RCS in 60 countries with 473M monthly active users.
Brands across the globe are seeing the value and creating RCS chatbots for myriads of use cases, such as conversational messaging, customer care, sales, commerce, notifications, OTPs, and surveys. However, the challenge remains how do consumers find out about the available chatbots, and how do they initiate conversations with the brands using the chatbots. This whitepaper highlights how directories are filling up the chatbot discovery gap between consumers and brands.
The whitepaper explains how P2A messaging and directories work in RCS, and how brands benefit by using directories. Various triggers to help users initiate a P2A interaction - such as clicking on a link, a “Connect Me” button, scanning a QR code, sending an SMS, dialing a USSD code, or dialing into an IVR are discussed. Three different search mechanisms are presented - (a) from a web portal; (b) using a directory chatbot (chatbot of chatbots); and (c) using a client directory built into some apps such as the Samsung Messages app. Support for these search mechanisms across various RCS platforms and messaging apps is explained.
The whitepaper then presents details of the RCS directories offered by Dotgo, Orange, Synchronoss, and Vodafone, and finally sets out a few recommendations to help grow P2A messaging.
Reshma Sandeep Das, from Orange Group adds, “A much needed whitepaper on an important topic for the RCS community. We definitely believe directories give a big benefit in terms of brand discovery, as the consumers can discover the brand bots they are seeking, and are stimulated to experiment with others without having to leave the messaging app. This is a big plus not only for consumers but for brands because they have a whole new area where they can launch, gain customers, and also engage with them.”
Srinivas Rao, Chief Digital Officer, MTN Nigeria, said “Directory service is a critical piece of jigsaw in the RCS ecosystem. It brings discoverability, accessibility, choice, and trust for the customers, whilst providing enterprises better reach and monetization of their services. This whitepaper provides a detailed understanding of the functioning of RCS directories, and showcasing its current landscape.”
“Just as Apple App Store and Google Play Store allow users to search for apps, an RCS directory allows users to search for chatbots. We commend Dotgo for taking the lead to bring this whitepaper to the market. A must read for anyone working on RCS, or using RCS to engage with customers”, said Chandler Waldis, Product Manager, Synchronoss.
Johanna Kollar, Communication Products Partnerships, Google, said “This whitepaper clearly charts out the current landscape of directories, and how the ecosystem can benefit from directories. A must read.”
“Dotgo has, once again, demonstrated its thought leadership by bringing out a whitepaper on a theme which is becoming extremely relevant in the current times. With the proliferation of RCS and RBM as the next generation communication protocols, Directories will act as the perfect bridge wherein consumers can proactively seek out chatbots and engage with their brands-of-choice. This will not only increase the efficacy and adoption of RCS and RBM, but will also allow enterprises and brands to enable bespoke experiences, extend their reach and drive customer acquisition. Kudos to Dotgo for laying out the blueprint via this whitepaper.”, says Anurag Aggarwal, Director – Messaging Services, Tata Communications Limited.
Brien Jones-Lantzy, Head of Telecommunication Partnerships at Infobip, comments “As RCS is explored and deployed by the various brands in the marketplace, this type of guidance document will be critical. We must assure that the brands have the knowledge and the platforms to reach their customers in a personal, relevant, and timely manner. By mapping these directories, there will be less “friction” for the consumer and faster adoption of this evolving technology. Kudos to DotGo for taking this initiative and highlighting the importance of this directory.”
Surinder Singh Anand, CTO and VP-Product Management, Dotgo says, “Educating different stakeholders on the importance of directories is crucial to the adoption of P2A messaging. We thank everyone who contributed, and we hope this whitepaper will be helpful and relevant to mobile operators, platform providers, brands, and different industry organizations looking to use and grow the RCS ecosystem.”
About Dotgo
Dotgo™, a global leader in RCS and other rich business messaging solutions, is the provider of the Dotgo Bot Store™, worlds first and largest directory of RCS and WhatsApp Bots. Embracing the paradigm shift to rich business messaging that is underway, Dotgo is building the cloud communications technology and services needed in a world where every business must have a presence inside messaging apps, just as they had web sites and smartphone apps. RCS, Google Business Messaging, iMessage, and WhatsApp are fast becoming the de-facto standards for business messaging for brands, offering exciting possibilities for customer engagement. Dotgo enables brands and developers to transform customer interactions using rich business messaging, and helps mobile operators make RCS business messaging a reality. Dotgo is a Google partner, and a member of the Mobile Ecosystem Forum. For more information, visit www.dotgo.com.
Dotgo and Bot Store are trademarks of Dotgo Systems Inc. in USA and other jurisdictions.
