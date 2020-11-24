Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 892 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,607 in the last 365 days.

Serabi to present at MelloTuesday - Investing in Gold, on 24th November

/EIN News/ -- For immediate release

            24 November 2020

Serabi Gold plc
(“Serabi” or the “Company”)
 Serabi to present at MelloTuesday - Investing in Gold, on 24th November 

Serabi Gold plc (AIM:SRB, TSX:SBI), the Brazilian focused gold mining and development company, is pleased to announce that Michael Hodgson, CEO of Serabi, will be presenting to delegates attending the MelloTuesday Investing in Gold Investor conference taking place via Zoom webinar on 24th November 2020.  The event is scheduled to commence at 6:00 pm.

Further details of the event can be found at MelloTuesday, 24th November – Mello Events including details of how to register as an attendee.

A copy of the presentation that will be made by the Company can be viewed on the Company’s website at https://bit.ly/35XiRF3

Enquiries:

Serabi Gold plc
Michael Hodgson             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Chief Executive                 Mobile: +44 (0)7799 473621
Clive Line                             Tel: +44 (0)20 7246 6830
Finance Director               Mobile: +44 (0)7710 151692
Email: contact@serabigold.com
Website:  www.serabigold.com

Beaumont Cornish Limited
Nominated Adviser and Financial Adviser          
Roland Cornish                  Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396
Michael Cornish                                Tel: +44 (0)20 7628 3396

Peel Hunt LLP
UK Broker          
Ross Allister                        Tel: +44 (0)20 7418 9000

 


Primary Logo

You just read:

Serabi to present at MelloTuesday - Investing in Gold, on 24th November

Distribution channels: Media, Advertising & PR, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.