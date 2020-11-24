ACTIVE BIOTECH UPDATES ITS CLINICAL STRATEGY AND PROJECTED MILESTONES

/EIN News/ -- Active Biotech AB (publ) (ticker: ACTI) today announced updates of its fully owned projects tasquinimod and laquinimod, as well the project naptumomab, developed in partnership with NeoTX Therapeutics. Investors, analysts and media are invited to today’s virtual Capital Markets Day where the current status and future developments of the company’s clinical portfolio and its future strategy will be highlighted.

Active Biotech AB (publ) (NASDAQ Stockholm: ACTI) is a biotechnology company that deploys its extensive knowledge base and portfolio of compounds to develop first-in-class immunomodulatory treatments for specialist oncology and immunology indications with a high unmet medical need and significant commercial potential. Following a portfolio refocus, the business model of Active Biotech aims to advance projects to the clinical development phase and then further develop the programs internally or pursue in partnership. Active Biotech currently holds three projects in its portfolio: Naptumomab, a targeted anti-cancer immunotherapy, partnered to NeoTX Therapeutics, is in a Phase 1/2 clinical program in patients with advanced solid tumors. The small molecule immunomodulators, tasquinimod and laquinimod, both having a mode of actions that includes modulation of myeloid immune cell function, are targeted towards hematological malignancies and inflammatory eye disorders, respectively. Tasquinimod, is in clinical phase 1b/2a for treatment of multiple myeloma. Laquinimod is advancing to phase 2 for treatment of non-infectious uveitis during second half of 2021. Please visit www.activebiotech.com for more information.

