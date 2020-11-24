11/23/20-CHANGE IN PROJECT SUBMISSION

For Immediate News Release: November 23, 2020

CHANGE IN PROJECT SUBMISSION

(Honolulu) – The DLNR State Historic Preservation Division (SHPD) will be transitioning from its current submission process for the review of projects and federal undertakings to digital submission through the Hawaii Cultural Resource Information System (HICRIS). After the transition is complete, HICRIS will be the only way that submittals for project review under Hawai’i Revised Statues or the National Historic Preservation Act will be accepted.

The implementation of HICRIS satisfies the only outstanding item in the National Park Service (NPS) mandated Corrective Action Plan (II). The transition schedule will occur in accordance with the following schedule:

4:30 PM (16:30), Wednesday, November 25, 2020.

Last date for submission through [email protected]

After close-of-business on November 25, 2020, submissions sent to the intake address above will be returned to the submitter.

In order to transfer data from SHPD’s current data management systems to HICRIS, there will be a transition period during which period during which SHPD will be unable to accept submissions.

Transition period November 28 to December 16:

During this time, no new submittals with be accepted.

This time will be used to work on the migration of the data from our current systems to HICRIS.

HICRIS Launch Date December 17, 2020:

SHPD will begin accepting all submittals through HICRIS.

We will not be accepting mail-in or e-mail submittals after December 17, 2020.

After the December 17th launch, if you are unable to use HICRIS, have an extenuating circumstance, and require assistance with your submittal, please call SHPD at 808-692-8015.

What is HICRIS?

Hawaii Cultural Resource Information System (HICRIS)

HICRIS is an advanced Geographic Information System and data management system that integrates SHPD’s vast historic and cultural resource database as well as digitized paper records of Hawaiʻi’s recorded cultural resources. It provides a single place to access those cultural records and related geographic data.

HICRIS will be an interactive, digital portal for agencies, municipalities, planners, researchers, and others who use historic preservation data and programs, such as the Hawaii`s chapter 6E and the federal section 106 review processes, architectural and archaeological survey programs, the State and Federal Income Tax Credits for rehabilitation of historic properties, as well the State and National Registers of Historic Places Programs.

While the system will be operational by next month, due to the pandemic and the resulting funding crisis, it will be years before all SHPD’s legacy & reports data will be completely digitized, uploaded to HICRIS, and available.

# # #

Media contact:

AJ McWhorter Communications Specialist Hawai’i Department of Land and Natural Resources [email protected] 808-587-0396 (Communications Office)