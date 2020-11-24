Announcing the Launch of Innovative & Exciting New Puzzle Company, Mintyfizz
EINPresswire.com/ -- Family-owned and operated Mintyfizz Puzzles is pleased to announce the launch of its unique, high quality puzzles designed to help people survive the long winter ahead. Mintyfizz CEO Kelly Wesley, a popular Instagram puzzle influencer with thousands of followers, says she has always been passionate about puzzles:
“For me this is a dream come true,” says Wesley. “I’m excited to share my art with the world!”
Wesley explains that Mintyfizz had been in the works for a while, before the onset of COVID, but because of all the lockdowns and restrictions, the launch was delayed.
“In spite of all the delays, we realize that this is actually a great time to launch our puzzles because the demand for fun indoor activities is so high. We’re all bracing ourselves for the winter ahead, so I’m hoping our vibrant new puzzles will bring some joy into people’s lives.”
Mintyfizz puzzles offer a number of benefits:
The puzzles are exceptionally well made; the company stands behind its products and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee
Puzzle designs are completely original, beautifully bright and colorful; stock images are never used
Attractive box designs look good stored on any shelf
Each 1000 puzzle piece puzzle comes with a poster showing the complete puzzle image
Committed to sustainability, all carbon emissions from the company’s shipping and operations are offset.
Mintyfizz puzzles have already been made available primarily on Instagram as a pre-sale, and those customers have received their orders. The perfect holiday gift, Mintyfizz puzzles are now available on the website and on Amazon with free shipping in the U.S, and free shipping in Canada with Amazon Prime.
For more information, visit the website at www.mintyfizzpuzzles.com.
About the Company
Founded in 2019 by Kelly and Ian Wesley, Mintyfizz Puzzles offers a delightful range of top quality fun and vibrant puzzles showcasing unique artwork with colorful designs. CEO Kelly Wesley, a mom and a teacher, is a renowned Instagram puzzle influencer.
Ian Wesley
“For me this is a dream come true,” says Wesley. “I’m excited to share my art with the world!”
Wesley explains that Mintyfizz had been in the works for a while, before the onset of COVID, but because of all the lockdowns and restrictions, the launch was delayed.
“In spite of all the delays, we realize that this is actually a great time to launch our puzzles because the demand for fun indoor activities is so high. We’re all bracing ourselves for the winter ahead, so I’m hoping our vibrant new puzzles will bring some joy into people’s lives.”
Mintyfizz puzzles offer a number of benefits:
The puzzles are exceptionally well made; the company stands behind its products and offers a 100% satisfaction guarantee
Puzzle designs are completely original, beautifully bright and colorful; stock images are never used
Attractive box designs look good stored on any shelf
Each 1000 puzzle piece puzzle comes with a poster showing the complete puzzle image
Committed to sustainability, all carbon emissions from the company’s shipping and operations are offset.
Mintyfizz puzzles have already been made available primarily on Instagram as a pre-sale, and those customers have received their orders. The perfect holiday gift, Mintyfizz puzzles are now available on the website and on Amazon with free shipping in the U.S, and free shipping in Canada with Amazon Prime.
For more information, visit the website at www.mintyfizzpuzzles.com.
About the Company
Founded in 2019 by Kelly and Ian Wesley, Mintyfizz Puzzles offers a delightful range of top quality fun and vibrant puzzles showcasing unique artwork with colorful designs. CEO Kelly Wesley, a mom and a teacher, is a renowned Instagram puzzle influencer.
Ian Wesley
Mintyfizz Puzzles
+1 206-719-5857
mintyfizz_puzzles@mintyfizzpuzzles.com