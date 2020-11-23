The Five Brothers Release A Highly Anticipated Memoir Of Resilience And Their Journey To Manhood
Preeminent leaders in law and medicine share their journey as African American men, making a difference in the lives of others and marginalized communities.WASHINGTON, D.C,, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- THE FIVE BROTHERS: OUR JOURNEYS TO SUCCESSFUL CAREERS IN LAW & MEDICINE
New Book Release by:
Phillip Bazemore, J.D.
F. Travis Buchanan, Esq.
Neville F. Campbell, MD/MBA
Judge Carlos E. Moore
Charles Tucker Jr., Esq.
with Mary Flowers Boyce
"We are sharing our stories to inspire, encourage, and motivate the next generation of lawyers, judges, and doctors. If we can beat the odds as Black men and the first in our families within these professions, so can others!" – The Honorable Carlos Moore, Judge, The Cochran Firm
"This book is a dream come true. By sharing how we have elevated and achieved success, we hope to show what is possible when we come together to support one another." – Charles Tucker Jr. Esq., Attorney, The Cochran Firm
The Five Brothers: Our Journeys to Successful Careers in Law & Medicine, is a highly anticipated book chronicling the rise to success of five African American men, related not by blood but by bond. Leading in their professions, this introspective look into how they have overcome obstacles is an inspiring blueprint for resiliency and harnessing the power of possibility.
"When you're talking, you're preaching, when you're doing, you're teaching," is a saying that simply means it is easier to get the attention of others by putting your words into action.
Authors, Phillip Bazemore, J.D. of Esquire Litigation Group, F. Travis Buchanan, Esq. of The Cochran Firm - LV, founder of F. Travis Buchanan. Esq. & Associates, Neville F. Campbell, MD/MBA of The Center for Wellness and Pain Care of Las Vegas, Judge Carlos E. Moore of The Cochran Firm, and Charles Tucker Jr. Esq. of The Cochran Firm, live by this creed.
Their compelling stories of transitioning from boys to men are sure to empower readers of all ages and career paths. The Five Brothers are fiercely determined to make a difference in the lives of others and their memoir is a refreshing reminder that no matter what we achieve in life, we must always remember those coming behind us and pave the way.
Available online now in paperback or Kindle on Amazon: http://bit.ly/FiveBrothersBook
