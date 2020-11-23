Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 856 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,566 in the last 365 days.

P&C Cost of Capital

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stonybrook Capital is pleased to announce the release of its Cost of Capital white paper.

The white paper can be downloaded by clicking here.

About Stonybrook Capital and Stonybrook Risk Management
Stonybrook Capital is an investment banking firm located in New York City that focuses exclusively on the insurance industry. Stonybrook Capital's member company and licensed reinsurance intermediary, Stonybrook Risk Management, provides market finding services, risk management advisory and reinsurance broking.

Securities transactions are executed through Weild & Co., member FINRA | SIPC. 

Corporate Contact
Kendel Bell
Tel: +1 (646) 927 0438
cao@stonybrookcapital.com

Regards,
Stonybrook Capital


Primary Logo

You just read:

P&C Cost of Capital

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Media, Advertising & PR


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.