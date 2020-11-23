Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 855 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,566 in the last 365 days.

Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 4.9% in October

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that Montana’s unemployment rate declined to 4.9% in October, down from 5.4% in September, due to strong job growth over the month.

“As Montana’s economy continues to recover, the health of the economy depends on our ability to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Governor Bullock. “Montanans must take seriously public health measures in order to curb the spread of the virus, and to keep our businesses and schools open and workforce on the job.”

Montana’s unemployment growth remains lower than the national rate of 6.9% for October.

Montana continued to post strong job growth in October. Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, gained 3,700 jobs from September to October. Total employment has regained approximately 51,500 jobs since the April recession trough. Payroll employment also posted a gain of 1,200 jobs over the month. Employment growth in the leisure and hospitality sector has been the main driver of payroll employment growth over the month, adding 2,200 jobs.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) did not change in October, with energy commodities indexes decreasing while food indexes increased. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, also remained unchanged.

 

###

 

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted.  Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at (406) 444-4100.

 

 

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of November will be released on Friday, December 18.

 

Description: ourfactsyourfuture code.png**** INFORMATION AVAILABLE ON THE INTERNET ****

Visit our website at www.lmi.mt.gov for additional information and analysis, including industry employment levels, background on the unemployment rate, and wage rates by occupation. Visit www.lmi.mt.gov/home/job-tracking for Montana unemployment claims and economic data for the current recession.

 

 

 

 

****** COUNTY UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience.  County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.2%. 

 

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Garfield

1.8

-0.3

749

-3

2

Carter

2.3

-0.2

678

6

2

Daniels

2.3

0.4

877

-16

2

Liberty

2.3

-0.3

991

17

5

McCone

2.6

0.4

941

-35

6

Sweet Grass

2.7

0.1

1,773

-41

7

Powder River

2.8

0.6

966

-19

8

Beaverhead

2.9

0.3

4,951

-23

8

Fergus

2.9

0.5

5,503

-460

10

Chouteau

3.1

0.4

2,455

-17

10

Petroleum

3.1

0.0

277

-6

10

Powell

3.1

-0.2

2,779

-161

10

Teton

3.1

0.1

2,692

-26

14

Fallon

3.3

1.3

1,622

-73

14

Phillips

3.3

0.3

1,851

-39

16

Valley

3.4

0.2

3,816

-201

17

Custer

3.5

1.0

5,836

-125

17

Deer Lodge

3.5

0.8

4,777

-53

17

Gallatin

3.5

1.1

67,538

-48

17

Golden Valley

3.5

0.0

359

-3

17

Lewis and Clark

3.5

0.8

33,693

-869

22

Madison

3.6

0.2

4,508

444

23

Judith Basin

3.7

1.0

1,038

28

23

Treasure

3.7

1.7

341

2

25

Blaine

3.8

0.7

2,223

-258

25

Meagher

3.8

0.9

910

-13

27

Stillwater

3.9

1.3

5,067

-146

28

Jefferson

4.0

0.9

5,373

-131

28

Yellowstone

4.0

1.1

78,264

-1,029

30

Hill

4.1

0.5

7,201

-246

31

Missoula

4.2

1.3

62,192

-411

31

Ravalli

4.2

0.9

19,145

-629

33

Pondera

4.3

1.3

2,495

-130

33

Sheridan

4.3

2.1

1,702

-27

35

Cascade

4.4

1.2

35,715

-1,050

35

Granite

4.4

-0.2

1,539

-5

35

Park

4.4

1.6

8,891

123

35

Toole

4.4

1.6

1,970

-112

35

Wibaux

4.4

1.3

434

-29

40

Carbon

4.5

1.5

5,297

-51

40

Lake

4.5

0.6

12,818

60

42

Silver Bow

4.8

1.3

15,851

-671

43

Broadwater

4.9

1.5

2,423

-71

43

Flathead

4.9

0.8

46,121

626

43

Musselshell

4.9

1.5

2,126

-79

43

Roosevelt

4.9

1.3

4,130

-215

43

Rosebud

4.9

0.3

3,437

-288

48

Wheatland

5.0

2.0

767

-28

49

Dawson

5.1

2.7

4,278

-190

49

Sanders

5.1

0.6

4,798

128

51

Big Horn

5.5

-0.9

4,543

2

52

Richland

5.6

2.9

5,342

-512

53

Mineral

5.9

1.3

1,672

6

54

Prairie

6.0

2.1

435

-36

55

Lincoln

6.4

0.2

7,446

-221

56

Glacier

7.0

0.1

5,907

709

 

 

 

****** RESERVATION UNEMPLOYMENT RATES ******

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below.  Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.2%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

 

 

Unemployment Rate

Employment

Rank

County

Current Unemployment Rate

Change over Year

Current Employment

Job Change from Last Year

1

Flathead

4.7

0.6

12,594

74

2

Fort Peck 

6.2

1.5

3,716

-191

3

Blackfeet 

8.4

-1.1

2,313

-2

4

Crow

8.4

1.3

732

-82

5

Fort Belknap

9.8

0.3

4,139

460

6

Northern Cheyenne 

11.4

0.2

1,224

-65

7

Rocky Boy's

12.1

1.3

1,052

-27

 

###

You just read:

Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 4.9% in October

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.