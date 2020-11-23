Governor Bullock Announces Montana’s Unemployment Rate Decreases to 4.9% in October

Governor Steve Bullock today announced that Montana’s unemployment rate declined to 4.9% in October, down from 5.4% in September, due to strong job growth over the month.

“As Montana’s economy continues to recover, the health of the economy depends on our ability to reduce the spread of the virus,” said Governor Bullock. “Montanans must take seriously public health measures in order to curb the spread of the virus, and to keep our businesses and schools open and workforce on the job.”

Montana’s unemployment growth remains lower than the national rate of 6.9% for October.

Montana continued to post strong job growth in October. Total employment, which includes payroll, agricultural, and self-employed workers, gained 3,700 jobs from September to October. Total employment has regained approximately 51,500 jobs since the April recession trough. Payroll employment also posted a gain of 1,200 jobs over the month. Employment growth in the leisure and hospitality sector has been the main driver of payroll employment growth over the month, adding 2,200 jobs.

The Consumer Price Index for All Urban Consumers (CPI-U) did not change in October, with energy commodities indexes decreasing while food indexes increased. The index for all items less food and energy, also called core inflation, also remained unchanged.

** Unemployment figures are seasonally-adjusted. Seasonally-adjusted numbers remove the effects of events that follow a more or less regular month-to-month pattern each year. These adjustments make non-seasonal patterns easier to identify. The margin of error for the unemployment rate is plus or minus 0.6 percentage points at the 90 percent confidence level. All questions relating to the calculation of unemployment rates should be directed to the Montana Department of Labor & Industry’s Research and Analysis Bureau at (406) 444-4100.

The next Labor Situation Report for the month of November will be released on Friday, December 18.

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s 56 counties is provided below for your convenience. County unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.2%.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Garfield 1.8 -0.3 749 -3 2 Carter 2.3 -0.2 678 6 2 Daniels 2.3 0.4 877 -16 2 Liberty 2.3 -0.3 991 17 5 McCone 2.6 0.4 941 -35 6 Sweet Grass 2.7 0.1 1,773 -41 7 Powder River 2.8 0.6 966 -19 8 Beaverhead 2.9 0.3 4,951 -23 8 Fergus 2.9 0.5 5,503 -460 10 Chouteau 3.1 0.4 2,455 -17 10 Petroleum 3.1 0.0 277 -6 10 Powell 3.1 -0.2 2,779 -161 10 Teton 3.1 0.1 2,692 -26 14 Fallon 3.3 1.3 1,622 -73 14 Phillips 3.3 0.3 1,851 -39 16 Valley 3.4 0.2 3,816 -201 17 Custer 3.5 1.0 5,836 -125 17 Deer Lodge 3.5 0.8 4,777 -53 17 Gallatin 3.5 1.1 67,538 -48 17 Golden Valley 3.5 0.0 359 -3 17 Lewis and Clark 3.5 0.8 33,693 -869 22 Madison 3.6 0.2 4,508 444 23 Judith Basin 3.7 1.0 1,038 28 23 Treasure 3.7 1.7 341 2 25 Blaine 3.8 0.7 2,223 -258 25 Meagher 3.8 0.9 910 -13 27 Stillwater 3.9 1.3 5,067 -146 28 Jefferson 4.0 0.9 5,373 -131 28 Yellowstone 4.0 1.1 78,264 -1,029 30 Hill 4.1 0.5 7,201 -246 31 Missoula 4.2 1.3 62,192 -411 31 Ravalli 4.2 0.9 19,145 -629 33 Pondera 4.3 1.3 2,495 -130 33 Sheridan 4.3 2.1 1,702 -27 35 Cascade 4.4 1.2 35,715 -1,050 35 Granite 4.4 -0.2 1,539 -5 35 Park 4.4 1.6 8,891 123 35 Toole 4.4 1.6 1,970 -112 35 Wibaux 4.4 1.3 434 -29 40 Carbon 4.5 1.5 5,297 -51 40 Lake 4.5 0.6 12,818 60 42 Silver Bow 4.8 1.3 15,851 -671 43 Broadwater 4.9 1.5 2,423 -71 43 Flathead 4.9 0.8 46,121 626 43 Musselshell 4.9 1.5 2,126 -79 43 Roosevelt 4.9 1.3 4,130 -215 43 Rosebud 4.9 0.3 3,437 -288 48 Wheatland 5.0 2.0 767 -28 49 Dawson 5.1 2.7 4,278 -190 49 Sanders 5.1 0.6 4,798 128 51 Big Horn 5.5 -0.9 4,543 2 52 Richland 5.6 2.9 5,342 -512 53 Mineral 5.9 1.3 1,672 6 54 Prairie 6.0 2.1 435 -36 55 Lincoln 6.4 0.2 7,446 -221 56 Glacier 7.0 0.1 5,907 709

The unemployment rate and ranking for each of Montana’s seven reservations is provided below. Reservation unemployment rates and employment levels are not seasonally adjusted and should be compared to the unadjusted statewide unemployment rate of 4.2%. Reservation areas overlap with county areas, meaning that unemployed individuals living on a reservation will be included in both the reservation and county totals.

Unemployment Rate Employment Rank County Current Unemployment Rate Change over Year Current Employment Job Change from Last Year 1 Flathead 4.7 0.6 12,594 74 2 Fort Peck 6.2 1.5 3,716 -191 3 Blackfeet 8.4 -1.1 2,313 -2 4 Crow 8.4 1.3 732 -82 5 Fort Belknap 9.8 0.3 4,139 460 6 Northern Cheyenne 11.4 0.2 1,224 -65 7 Rocky Boy's 12.1 1.3 1,052 -27

