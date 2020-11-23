DNR seeks input on Kelliher ATV Trail proposal

The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources invites the public to review and comment on a proposal by the city of Kelliher to obtain grant-in-aid funding for an all-terrain vehicle trail in Beltrami County.

The off-highway vehicle grant-in-aid program is a partnership between the DNR, a local government sponsor and an OHV organization to provide funding for trail development and maintenance.

The trail, known as the Kelliher ATV Trail, would provide approximately 98.8 miles of trail within Beltrami County. The route would follow existing roads and access routes. Maintenance would be provided by the Tri-County Dirt Devils ATV Club and the city of Kelliher.

The DNR will accept written comments until 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 23. Comments may be submitted:

Via email to [email protected] .

. Via mail to Dave Schotzko, area supervisor, Parks and Trails Division, Minnesota DNR, 3296 State Park Road NE, Bemidji, MN 56601.

A map of the proposed trail segments can be found on the project page.

For more information, call Dave Schotzko at 218-308-2367.