MEDIA RELEASE: Update on the COVID 19 potential case in Samoa

Specimen from the COVID 19 potential case in Samoa which were sent to New Zealand for further confirmation have been received by the New Zealand authorities. This was confirmed by the ESR Laboratory in Wellington early this afternoon. The test results are expected to be released once we receive advice from New Zealand tomorrow.

Swabs were repeated on Saturday morning for both of the sailors in isolation at Motootua. The test results for the young sailor who tested positive on Thursday night and negative on Friday morning, mirrored the same results. His roommate’s test came out negative, echoing his negative test result on Thursday night. To date, the young sailors display no signs of the virus (asymptomatic). Their temperature measures are normal; no flu or cough and their appetite is fine.

The health protection and emergency response since Thursday last week has been undertaken in view of the COVID preparedness and response plan designed for positive case scenarios in Samoa. Health officials who have been conducting swabs on the two men are fully protected with personal protection equipment, and have been managed in controlled isolation. Tests for all frontline officers who were at Faleolo airport have begun.

The country is hereby assured that health measures undertaken to manage this suspected case has been clinically done with extra care to ensure that it is contained within the isolation site. We again implore the country’s patience to remain calm at this point in time while the Committee continues to carry out all the necessary actions to safeguard Samoa.

A consolidated release on the test results will be announced once we receive advice from New Zealand.

Meanwhile, test results for the local staff who underwent controlled isolation two weeks ago following a container ship – Fesco Askold COVID 19 scare, have all returned negative. The staff will be discharged soon.

May the grace and the blood of our Lord Jesus Christ continue to cover our country.

November 23, 2020