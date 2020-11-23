Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Community Retail App Picksell Launches in Germany, Paves Way for Artisans, Merchants and Community Brands To Sell Globally, For Less

/EIN News/ -- BERLIN, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Picksell.eu, a mobile retail app for merchants with a community following has launched in Germany, offering lower processing fees and worldwide logistics, helping any retailer to compete globally.

Picksell's logistics engine aggregates offers from DHL, DeutschePost, FedEx and others, instantly providing the best available price to any destination.

While Picksell's suite of retail tools has something for every retailer, big or small, Picksell's initial features will be rolling out in support of MSBs, helping them become more competitive in a post-COVID world, without the need to build their own mobile stores and spend precious revenue on development and retention. Anyone can open for business and take advantage of Picksell's powerful features in less than 24 hours.

Utilizing PSD Open Banking standards, Picksell provides direct bank to bank payments for every merchant, charging less than 1%, avoiding expensive third party intermediaries. This means that all stores save on traditional processing fees, get paid directly into their bank accounts and avoid expensive chargebacks.

"Community retailers and communities in general are a major trend and driver for local economies, and we are proud to support retailers in this part of the spectrum," commented Picksell investor and co-founder Evgeny Roytman.

Merchants can currently use Picksell's powerful tools absolutely free for the first two months of service.

Media contact
Company: Picksell
Contact: Milena Saint
E-mail: PR@picksell.eu
Telephone: +4474881344910
Website: https://picksell.eu/

SOURCE: Picksell


