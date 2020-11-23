Maru Blue Announces Hire of Christina Giordano to Lead Healthcare Channel

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Maru/Blue, premium quality data services firm, announces the hire of Christina Giordano, seasoned veteran, to lead as VP, Strategy & Development, Healthcare.



Christina brings with her more than twenty years experience working in the Pharmaceutical and Medical Device Market Research industry. She joins Maru/Blue from Cello Health Insight, where she was their Client Services Director responsible for business development, expanding and maintaining existing client relations and key accounts. Her extensive experience in building and cultivating client relationships will enable us to rapidly grow our healthcare channel.

Mirjana Mihaljcic, Chief Revenue Officer of Maru/Blue, said, “Christina’s experience is a perfect fit for our innovative and technology-powered data services offer. I am delighted to welcome her aboard.”

In her new role at Maru/Blue, Christina will be responsible for all direct and channel sales for the U.S., Canada, and the UK. Christina will also lead critical positioning with a focus on the enablement and management of our healthcare accounts.

“We at Maru/Blue understand the importance of building a team of employees with proven expertise and experience to help us effectively manage and grow our business,” said Rob Berger, Managing Director of Maru/Blue. “Christina will bring essential skills to our team, and we’re thrilled to have her.”

