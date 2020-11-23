Dra. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon Discusses Key Signs a Person Is Megarexia
Dra. Yily De Los Santos Plastic Surgeon discusses key signs a person is Megarexia.MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Megarexia is a lesser-known eating disorder. However, for every single person who suffers from anorexia, there are at least 10 people who suffer from megarexia. Megarexia is a disorder in which someone who is overweight or obese views themselves at a healthy weight. This distorted body image causes them to avoid making changes that could better their overall health. Dra. Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon recently discussed key signals that someone is a megarexia.
"Most megarexia people share a variety of similar traits," Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon said. "One of the key elements of being a megarexia is that the person does not carry a healthy diet or exercise regularly."
Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon explained that a megarexia person may even make fun of diets and sports or regard them as boring activities. They may even lie about their diet, making it sound much healthier than it really is.
Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon added that megarexia people tend to view their bodies as simply different. They may also describe their figure as strong or vigorous when they actually do very little to promote strength or vigor. By describing themselves like this, they create a false image of self-esteem. Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon added that megarexia people often don't recognize they have a problem or they blatantly deny that the problem exists.
"Megarexia people often try to avoid activities that may bring their actual size to their attention," Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon said. "Looking in the mirror and shopping are two activities megarexia people tend to avoid."
Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon explained megarexia people will only have their weight taken if necessary and will not weigh themselves at home. They tend to assume they are at a healthy weight and deny that their weight could have drastically increased.
Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon explained it's important for the loved ones of people suffering from megarexia to notice these signs, so they can help the person seek professional help. Megarexia is a body dysmorphic disorder and a person suffering from it needs psychological and medical help. A megarexia person's disease can extend far beyond body image to major physical health damages, like chronic illness, heart disease, diabetes, and more.
"People suffering from megarexia typically don't know they have a problem, or they may be in denial as well," Yily De Los Santos plastic surgeon said. "A multidisciplinary team is needed to help them battle the psychological effects of the disease as well as develop healthier eating and exercising habits."
