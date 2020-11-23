Matilda Cloud Achieves Microsoft Co-sell Ready Partner Status
EINPresswire.com/ -- Matilda Cloud, a unified autonomous Cloud lifecycle management platform, announced that it has achieved Microsoft Co-Sell Ready Partner status. Matilda Cloud empowers businesses to reduce cloud migration time and expense, accelerate application delivery to launch new products and drive digital evolution.
Microsoft makes the Co-sell program available for companies who have built software with their intellectual property (IP) as repeatable, packaged offers, and for services with Microsoft technology embedded.
Companies that are awarded the Gold level of Cloud Platform Competency by Microsoft are qualified to participate in the Co-sell Ready partnership program. Gold Competency denotes the partner’s consistent capability, expertise, and commitment to Microsoft technology.
By demonstrating their experience and knowledge, Matilda Cloud has been placed in the top tier of Microsoft’s partner ecosystem. This means Matilda Cloud can use their demonstrated proficiency to provide innovative solutions to customers.
Only a few select companies can achieve the Co-Sell Ready Partner Status. The Co-Sell Ready Partner Status required Matilda Cloud to submit a minimum of three customer wins, which were then verified. The references for completed projects to meet the test performance form a basis to qualify for this status.
Matilda Cloud can completely leverage the power of Microsoft Cloud with this achievement.
Matilda Cloud provides an integrated Cloud-agnostic AI-driven platform that covers the value chain from discovery to management, with continuous optimization in real-time, for proven business outcomes. Matilda Cloud’s platform is available as an integrated suite or as standalone components delivered in a SaaS model. It enables customers to effectively leverage the most impacted capability to get the best return-on-investment on IT infrastructure investments.
“Achieving the Microsoft Gold Cloud Platform Competency formed the basis of our elevation to the Co-sell Ready Partner status. We continue to be committed to enabling customer success by bridging the gap between business requirements and technological capabilities. I am delighted that our team has reached this level of competence.”
“With this recognition, we are better positioned to provide a state-of-the-art platform and solve complex challenges that customers face during their Cloud journey with Microsoft Cloud’s competency,” said Suresh Cheruku, President and CEO of Matilda Cloud.
About Matilda Cloud:
Matilda Cloud is a privately held company that provides an industry-leading product suite to help organizations drive their Cloud transformation journey. Matilda Cloud Platform was recognized by Gartner as a Cool Vendor in Cloud Computing in October 2019. Matilda Cloud platform is an integrated platform with complete offerings to enable highly automated rapid migration to public, private, hybrid, or container-based Cloud technologies while managing current Cloud environments. Modules of the platform include fully automated Discovery, Migrate, DevSecOps, Optimize, and AIOps, all using Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning.
For more information, please visit - https://matildacloud.com/
