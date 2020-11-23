Veteran actor and producer Tim Reid and award-winning filmmaker Nicole Franklin talk Indie Fuxion on GFNTV
A new slate of fall programming including an international film showcase provides audiences of streaming service GFNTV with programming from around the globeNEW YORK, NY, US, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- On Tuesday, Nov. 24th at 7:15pm est veteran actor and producer Tim Reid hosts a “Chat with Indie Fuxion” with the Artistic Director of an inaugural showcase on the streaming service Global Fuxion Television Network (GFNTV). Indie Fuxion, curated by veteran indie filmmaker Nicole Franklin, showcases cinema from Canada, France, Germany, Guadeloupe, Nigeria, Taiwan, Uganda and the United States. The livestream exchange between the two creatives is destined to be an insider’s chat on industry game changers and a roadmap to a life in production for emerging filmmakers.
Home to DL Uncut by DL Hughley, lifestyle specials, and live concerts, GFNTV recently licensed more documentaries, animation, comedy, sports programming and “stories from the Motherland” by forming an association with Reid’s “Legacy of a People Network.” A few weeks later, the streaming network launched the inaugural Indie Fuxion Film Showcase, which, according to Artistic Director Franklin, is a month-long exhibition of “stories from colleagues and collaborators whose work through the years remain fierce and fearless. These films ranging from shorts to features, from sci-fi to docs are honest, surprising, heartbreaking and challenging.”
GFNTV Executive Vice President Mike Franklin (no relation) agrees that Indie Fuxion represents top quality work with a bold vision very few industry gatekeepers would allow: “This is bigger than leveling the playing field, this is more about carving out their own creative space and controlling the narrative of each filmmakers vision.”
Reid’s wide fanbase spans generations. During the “Chat with Indie Fuxion” many of his fans will have the opportunity to learn first-hand of his commitment and resolve needed to stay one step ahead of the industry. And like Reid, Franklin focuses on bringing often untold stories embedded in her culture to the screen—from its taboos to its gifts. Selected projects streaming during Indie Fuxion prove storytellers in the US and abroad share in this universal endeavor.
Award-winning veteran and emerging filmmakers streaming during Indie Fuxion are listed here. The showcase is currently streaming until December 15, 2020.
“A Chat with Indie Fuxion” will air at Tuesday, Nov. 25, 7:00pm EST on Facebook Live - https://www.facebook.com/gfntv
