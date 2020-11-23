Hunters Named Winner in Security Analytics and Security Operations Categories in Security Current’s 2020 CISO Choice Awards

/EIN News/ -- LEXINGTON, Mass. and TEL AVIV, Israel, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Hunters announced today that Security Current’s panel of CISO judges has recognized Hunters for its open XDR solution, as the winner in two categories of its inaugural CISO Choice Awards: Security Analytics and Security Operations. The CISO Choice Awards recognize the leaders in key technology and business categories.

“To win two categories in a highly competitive space is both a great honor and further validation that our open, knowledge-powered XDR is addressing high priority analytics and operations problems in cybersecurity threat detection and response,” said Uri May, Hunters co-founder and CEO.

The CISO Choice Awards honor security vendors of all types, sizes and maturity levels, and recognize differentiated solutions valuable to the CISO and enterprise from security solution providers worldwide. Security Current started this awards program in 2020, creating a first of its kind awards as a Board of CISO Judges select security companies based on real-world perspectives. This Board consists of leading CISOs across industries who selected the winning solutions and providers based on their real-world experience.

Hunters won both the Security Analytics and the Security Operations Awards for its XDR (Extended Detection & Response) solution that automates and enhances SOC decision making as organizations grapple with inadequate tools and processes to effectively manage threat detection and response. Hunters’ breakthrough vision was to automate and scale threat hunting and platform expertise to evolve SOC operations. Its innovative open XDR solution automates threat investigations and correlations to petabytes of data points across endpoint, network and cloud. It delivers high fidelity attack stories with shorter mean time to detect and mean time to respond.

Looking ahead, the focus for Hunters will be on owning more and more SOC workflows by automating decision making processes based on data and alerts that are already available. Another important piece in this vision is to find the right balance between automation and human feedback and make sure that every analyst input is being collected, engineered into the graph, and scaled.

“Congratulations to Hunters on this impressive achievement, winning both the Security Analytics Award and the Security Operations Award for its valuable contributions to the security industry,” said Aimee Rhodes, CEO of Security Current. “We were thrilled to have so many remarkable vendors like Hunters making it a successful first year of the CISO Choice Awards.”

To learn more about Hunters’ open, knowledge-powered XDR, watch a demo to see how Hunters’ XDR delivers high-fidelity Attack Stories.

About Hunters:

Hunters' open XDR is built to empower SOC teams with an automated decision support system they can rely on, while optimizing use of the existing security stack. Hunters flexibly integrates with your security tools to extract threat signals across endpoints, cloud, email, network and more. By leveraging a proprietary knowledge graph technology, Hunters effectively contextualizes and correlates both high fidelity and low fidelity threat signals into actionable findings. Hunters’ XDR enables analysts to answer the three biggest questions around detection and response - Is this signal malicious? What actually happened here? What did I miss?

Learn more at Hunters.AI .