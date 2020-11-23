Major Motion Logistics in El Paso, Texas, Announces New Services
Company adding new features to long list of options for dirt and debris removalEL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Major Motion Logistics has long been known as a leader in the El Paso hauling industry, taking care of dirt and debris removal from customers' sites in a timely manner with a fully TCEQ approved dump site.
However, the company is planning to expand its services to serve the area even better. While moving to a bigger yard in El Paso, Major Motion Logistics also has plans to build a shop and a truck wash, offering truck maintenance/washing for independent drivers.
These additions are on top of sending the right vehicle for the job from its fleet of 10-wheel dump trucks, belly dumps, pneumatic trailers, flatbeds and more. Existing trucking services include dry bulk hauling, landscape material removal, excavations of gravel pits, as well as supplying water trucks.
Major Motion Logistics can handle a wide range of materials, from sand/gravel, fill dirt and all types of rubble, as well as limestone, asphalt, dust materials, and more.
The company's owners are confident these service additions will add to the convenience and efficiency for its customers.
For more information, call 915-478-0811 or visit: majormotionlogistics.com.
About Major Motion Logistics
Located at 10288 Dyer Street in El Paso, Texas, Major Motion Logistics, founded by Cesar Lopez Sr., Cesar Lopez Jr., and Angel Lopez in 2018, is built on three generations of expertise. The company is a branch of A.L Trucking, founded by Mr. and Mrs. Arturo Lopez in 1965, bringing more than 50 years of experience to all of its projects. Major Motion Logistics boasts a wide variety of hauling equipment to benefit its customers, with a TCEQ approved dumpsite. The company also specializes in Mexico border crossings.
Cesar Lopez
Major Motion Logistics
+1 915-478-0811
email us here