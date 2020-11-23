DHS Call Center Hours Change for Thanksgiving Week November 23-27, 2020

The Rhode Island Department of Human Services (DHS) is announcing changes to its Call Center hours for Thanksgiving week, November 23 to 27, 2020. Due to the holiday, we will be closed on Thanksgiving, Thursday, November 26, 2020.

To help with the high volume of calls coming in, we will also not accept incoming calls to enter the system from 1:00 p.m. to 2:00 p.m. each day we are open this week. While no additional calls will be accepted on those days (Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday), our dedicated staff will continue to help customers who have called in the morning hours. This is being done to ensure that our workers can respond to the callers who are currently waiting to speak to an agent.

If you are seeking assistance with a Long Term Services and Supports (LTSS) case, you can also email your inquiry to dhs.ltss@dhs.ri.gov.

We thank you for your patience as we continue to work efficiently and effectively for all our customers.