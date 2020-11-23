Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Four-Wheeler Crash in Derry

CONTACT: Conservation Officer Richard D. Crouse 603-271-3361 November 22, 2020

Derry, NH – On November 22, 2020, at approximately 12:00 p.m., a New Hampshire Fish and Game Conservation Officer responded to a reported single All-Terrain Vehicle (ATV) crash on private property off of Gulf Road in the town of Derry.

Upon investigation, four minors were riding on a single ATV at the time of the incident. The operator appeared to have struck a stump off the side of the trail diverting the ATV head-on into a tree. Three of the four minors riding the ATV were thrown from the ATV during the crash, causing both minor and serious but non-life-threatening injuries. None of the four minors riding the ATV at the time of the crash were wearing the required and proper safety equipment.

Derry Ambulance transported the operator and two of the three passengers to Parkland Medical Center in Derry, New Hampshire. The third passenger refused medical treatment at the scene and was uninjured during the incident. The Derry Police Department was the first to arrive at the incident and collaborated with NH Fish and Game to investigate at the scene and at the hospital.

The operator had very minimal riding experience and appeared to have been traveling at speeds beyond their capability to operate an ATV safely. The NH Fish and Game Department would like to remind all riders to always wear appropriate safety equipment and to always maintain speeds within their operating capabilities.

