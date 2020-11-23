COVID-19 Daily Update 11-23-2020

The West Virginia Department of Health and Human Resources ( DHHR) reports as of 10:00 a.m., November 23, 2020, there have been 1,033,510 total confirmatory laboratory results received for COVID-19, with 41,114 total cases and 667 deaths.

DHHR has confirmed the deaths of a 66-year old female from Kanawha County, a 71-year old female from Kanawha County, a 79-year old male from Berkeley County, a 75-year old male from Wyoming County, and a 72-year old male from Summers County.

“On this National Public Health Thank You Day, w e are grateful for our healthcare professionals, support staff and all who continue to do everything in their power to combat COVID-19,” said Bill J. Crouch, DHHR Cabinet Secretary. “Our sincere sympathies are extended to these families.”

CASES PER COUNTY: Barbour (355), Berkeley (2,727), Boone (585), Braxton (99), Brooke (543), Cabell (2,575), Calhoun (57), Clay (104), Doddridge (109), Fayette (1056), Gilmer (186), Grant (291), Greenbrier (396), Hampshire (277), Hancock (528), Hardy (203), Harrison (1,096), Jackson (666), Jefferson (1,181), Kanawha (5,235), Lewis (219), Lincoln (387), Logan (997), Marion (732), Marshall (1,047), Mason (349), McDowell (573), Mercer (1,227), Mineral (1,009), Mingo (926), Monongalia (3,058), Monroe (330), Morgan (234), Nicholas (303), Ohio (1,329), Pendleton (97), Pleasants (73), Pocahontas (102), Preston (472), Putnam (1,675), Raleigh (1,415), Randolph (629), Ritchie (128), Roane (148), Summers (258), Taylor (266), Tucker (105), Tyler (126), Upshur (444), Wayne (915), Webster (52), Wetzel (374), Wirt (90), Wood (2,141), Wyoming (615).

Please note that delays may be experienced with the reporting of information from the local health department to DHHR. As case surveillance continues at the local health department level, it may reveal that those tested in a certain county may not be a resident of that county, or even the state as an individual in question may have crossed the state border to be tested .

Please visit the dashboard located at www.coronavirus.wv.gov for more information.

Free COVID-19 testing is available today in Barbour, Berkeley, Boone, Cabell, Grant, Jackson, Jefferson, Lincoln, Logan, Marshall, Mason, Mingo, Morgan, Ohio, Putnam, Taylor, Wayne, Wirt, Wood, and Wyoming counties.

Barbour County

8:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Myers Clinic, 3 Health Care Drive, Philippi, WV

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Belington Clinic, 25250, Belington, WV

1:00 PM – 5:00 PM, Junior Volunteer Fire Department, 331 Row Avenue, Belington, WV

Berkeley County

12:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Hedgesville High School, 109 Ridge Road N., Hedgesville, WV

4:30 PM – 8:00 PM, Dorothy McCormack Building, 2000 Foundation Way, Martinsburg, WV

Boone County

2:00 PM – 6:00 PM, Boone County Health Department, 213 Kenmore Drive, Danville, WV

Cabell County

9:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Cabell-Huntington Health Department, 703 Seventh Avenue, Huntington, WV

Grant County

10:00 AM – 3:30 PM, Petersburg Elementary School, 333 Rig Street, Petersburg, WV

Jackson County

9:00 AM – 1:00 PM, Jackson County Health Department, 504 Church Street South, Ripley, WV

Jefferson County

9:00 AM – 11:00 AM, Shepherd University, 164 University Drive, Shepherdstown, WV

12:30 PM – 3:30 PM, Jefferson County Health Department, 1948 Wiltshire Road, Kearneysville, WV

4:30 PM – 6:30 PM, Washington High School, 300 Washington Patriot Drive, Charles Town, WV

Lincoln County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Lincoln County Health Department, 8008 Court Avenue, Hamlin, WV

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Duval Volunteer Fire Department, 5273 Straight Fork Road, Griffithsville, WV

Logan County

3:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Town of Man Fire Department, Administration Building, 110 North Bridge Street, Man, WV

Marshall County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Marshall County Health Department, 513 6 th Street, Moundsville, WV

Mason County

10:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Point Pleasant High School, Scenic Drive, Point Pleasant, WV

2:00 PM – 4:00 PM, Leon Town Hall, Main Street, Leon, WV

Mingo County

9:00 AM – 12:00 PM, Mount Hope Freewill Baptist College, Old County Road, Dingess, WV

10:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Hurley Drug Company, 25661, Williamson, WV (by appointment; call 304-235-3535)

1:30 PM – 5:00 PM, Chattaroy Volunteer Fire Department, 1 Firefighter Lane, Williamson, WV

Morgan County

12:00 PM – 7:00 PM, Warm Springs Middle School, 271 Warm Springs Way, Berkeley Springs, WV

Ohio County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Valley Grove Volunteer Fire Department, 355 Fire House Lane, Valley Grove, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Warwood Fire Station 9, 1301 Richland Avenue, Wheeling, WV

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Wheeling Island Fire Department Station 5, 11 North Wabash Street, Wheeling, WV

Putnam County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Hurricane First Church of the Nazarene, 358 US – 60, Hurricane, WV

Taylor County

12:00 PM – 2:00 PM, First Baptist Church of Grafton, 2034 Webster Pike US Route 119 South, Grafton, WV

Wayne County

10:00 AM – 2:00 PM, Wayne County Health Department, 217 Kenova Avenue, Wayne, WV

Wirt County

12:00 PM – 3:00 PM, Wirt County Primary Center, 438 E. Schoolview Street, Elizabeth, WV

Wood County

11:00 AM – 3:00 PM, Vienna Recreation Center, 510 33 rd Street, Vienna, WV

Wyoming County

11:00 AM – 4:00 PM, Old Board of Education, 19 Park Street, Pineville, WV