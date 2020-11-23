City Church of New Orleans Making Holidays Brighter Through Ongoing Charity Work
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- City Church of New Orleans has a history of helping those in need in the community throughout the year and plans to continue its efforts heading into this Christmas season and beyond.
Last year its iCare Ministry teamed up with New Orleans Saints All-Pro, Cam Jordan, to give away 300 turkeys to ensure families had a healthy feast to liven up the occasion, continuing the church's tradition of giving away turkeys dating back to 2014.
While the church also introduced events around Easter in the past few years such as a fun Helicopter Easter Egg Drop, its iCare Ministry ensured people had healthy meals to enjoy during this time of year while facing unprecedented challenges. More specifically, on April 2, it handed out 5,000 meals, followed by 400 more including an Easter basket giveaway on April 11. This determined effort was followed by an even greater giveaway of 6,000 meals on April 16.
City Church of New Orleans continued by providing a generous 6,000 meals on May 1 and then the same number again on May 15. The meal giveaways were done in partnership with City Councilwoman, Honorable Cyndi Nguyen. As part of these recent meal giveaways, the church took special precautions to follow social distancing protocols in place to protect both the recipients and volunteers that made the outreach possible.
The church also teamed up with Catholic Charities to provide 200 boxes of commodities to elderly residents of District E and allowed others to pick up on the behalf of these seniors to make it more convenient for them.
City Church of New Orleans plans to continue its efforts this Christmas while also spreading cheer. With this in mind, it will focus on meeting needs within its local congregation by providing meals along with gift cards in the spirit of giving.
For further information, call 504-246-5121 or email communications@citychurchnola.com.
About City Church of New Orleans
City Church of New Orleans located at 13123 I-10 Service Road New Orleans, Louisiana, works to fulfill its vision of inspiring people to reach out to others and give generously. Along with providing dynamic worship services, it offers a variety of community services including its outreach ministry, iCare. It also provides educational opportunities through City College and Bishop McManus Academy. Learn more by visiting the church's websites at citychurchnola.com.
