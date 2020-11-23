Natural Cosmetics Market is expected to witness 15.4% CAGR (2020-2030)-Market Insights, analysis, trends and forecast
The Global Natural Cosmetics Market was $21.5 Billion in 2020, and it is expected to reach $89.7 Billion By 2030.
Increasing health concerns and decreasing prices of natural cosmetics is expected to drive the market in long run. Vice President, Marketing, A leading Natural cosmetics European Company”KOLKATA, WEST BENGAL, INDIA, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new market research report published by sheer analytics and insights, “The Global Natural Cosmetics Market was $21.5 Bn in 2020, and it is expected to reach $89.7 Bn by 2030. It is eventually growing at a commendable high compound of annual growth rate CAGR of 15.4% between 2020-2030", as per the latest market research report titled Global Natural Cosmetics Market (By Product- Skin Care, Hair Care, Fragrance, and Color Cosmetic. By Distribution Channel- Supermarkets/Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online. By Geography-North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa) - Global industry analysis, size, share, growth, trends, and forecast, 2020-2030.
Market Insights
Natural cosmetics is used as an alternative towards the synthetic cosmetics. Overall cosmetics market in US had declined from 2018 to 2019. But natural cosmetics market had shown a growth rate of more than 5% overall from 2018 to 2019. Customers are shifting their choice more towards the natural based products rather than premium cosmetics in USA. As per the information provided from one of the market leader in US, People are willing to spend more on natural products due to increasing skin disease trends. According to American Academy of Dermatology, Inc., 1 out of 4 American is diagnosed with some skin disease in 2019. Growing awareness of natural cosmetics and its benefits towards prevention of skin disease is expected to show growth of natural cosmetics. Corona has impacted the market overall in 2020 but the market is expected to grow at more than 20% in 2021 throughout the globe. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at more than 19.8% CAGR through the forecast period. Its demand is seen mostly in Skincare segment where market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 21.4% through the forecast period.
Organic personal care and cosmetic products generally comprise plant ingredients. They do not contain any chemicals such as phthalates, parabens, aluminum salts, and petrochemicals, which are the cause of skin infection and irritation. Increasing beauty consciousness and health awareness are prime factors that are boosting the market growth. Furthermore, operating key players in the market have been putting many efforts into launching several natural skincare and cosmetics products in the market, thereby supplementing the market growth. Rising consciousness about personal appearance and overall health awareness drives the development of the organic personal care and cosmetics industry. In addition to this, increasing disposable income coupled with improved standards of living, is propelling the market growth during the forecast period.
However, in this current pandemic of COVID-19, the natural cosmetics market is affected much. It changes the growth rate graph slightly in the natural cosmetics market. But it has been expected that after the pandemic situation, the global natural cosmetics market will reach a high position in the graph. Apart from that, the rising of the natural cosmetics sector across the world is anticipated to offer a massive opportunity for market growth in the next forecast period of 2020 to 2030.
Geographically, The Natural Cosmetics Market is divided into global regions like North America, Europe, Asia- Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.
The report covers a detailed outlook about the company, and it includes the company or industry profiles and market share of key players operating in the global market. Key players in the report include L'Occitane en Provence (L'Occitane Group), LOreal International, Arbonne International, LLC, Burt's Bees, Estee Lauder Companies Inc., Amway Corporation, Oriflame Cosmetics S.A., Yves Rocher, Weleda, Aubrey Organics, Korres S.A., Bare Escentuals Beauty Inc., AVEENO, Avon Product Inc., and Coty Inc. among others.
The Global Natural Cosmetics Market Has Been Segmented into:
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: By Product
• Skin Care
• Hair Care
• Fragrance
• Color Cosmetic
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: By Distribution Channel
• Supermarkets/Hypermarkets
• Specialty Stores
• Convenience Stores
• Online
Global Natural Cosmetics Market: By Region
• North America (U.S. and Rest of North America)
• Europe (U.K., Germany, France, and Rest of Europe)
• Asia Pacific (Japan, China, India, and Rest of Asia Pacific)
• Rest of World (Middle East & Africa (MEA), Latin America)
