Financial Expert Announced As TDCI's New Director of Investor Education

NASHVILLE — The Tennessee Department of Commerce & Insurance (TDCI) proudly announces that Rachel Carden has joined the TDCI team as the Director of Investor Education for the Securities Division.

Carden, who is a graduate of Middle Tennessee State University, has 17 years of financial institution experience and mostly recently served as Assistant Vice President of Marketing for Ascend Federal Credit Union.

The Investor Education Section of TDCI’s Securities Division is responsible for providing the public with practical, current information to help investors evaluate investment opportunities and avoid becoming victims of fraud. As TDCI’s Director of Investor Education, Carden will be responsible for investor education events, developing investor education literature for publication and building a stronger public awareness of the Securities Division and its mission.

“As TDCI’s Director of Investor Education, Rachel will position the Securities Division to effectively ensure we fulfill our mission to protect investors and maintain the integrity of Tennessee’s securities market,” said TDCI Assistant Commissioner for Securities Elizabeth Bowling. “Her extensive experience in the strategic development and communication of financial education to targeted groups is extremely well-suited for this position.”

While at Ascend, Carden gained valuable leadership and financial education experience. She annually prepared and managed Ascend’s marketing budget and served as chair for Ascend’s Financial Education Committee, which oversees the company’s annual financial education strategy for its membership and employees. She implemented numerous strategic initiatives including two full website redesigns, a brand change, the launch of a new core software system and the creation of a financial education strategy for Ascend.

Additionally, Carden was instrumental in the launch of an online financial education portal that provides online modules and courses to credit union members on topics such as how to build credit, investing basics, the importance of investing early and other topics.

“I am thrilled and honored to be joining the TDCI team and taking on this new challenge while using the skills, experience and financial knowledge that I have honed during my career,” Carden said. “I look forward to helping my fellow Tennesseans get the knowledge they need to create greater financial stability for their families and help Tennessee build a brighter future.”

A high-res photo of Rachel Carden can be downloaded here.

###