Downstream Processing Market to Garner Growth 13.65% by 2027

According to Precedence Research, the global downstream processing market is predicted to garner growth at a CAGR of 13.65% over forecast period 2020 to 2027

/EIN News/ -- OTTAWA, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global downstream processing market size was valued at around US$ 17.87 billion in 2019 and expected to reach over US$ 49.67 billion by 2027.



Introduction

Downstream processing includes sequence of unit operations utilized to separate, disinfect, and distillate the product. This process regularly defines the economic viability of the process. This process include the succession of operations needed to take biological materials including tissue culture fluid, cells, and plant tissues, and derive homogeneous and clean protein product out of them. Biopharmaceutical downstream processing involves retrieval and decontamination of a drug substance out of natural sources like bacterial or animal cells. This process is appropriate in protein processes or mAb also for production of polysaccharides, oligonucleotides, and numerous vaccines.

Maximum biopharmaceuticals are therapeutic proteins those are formed in living cells via recombinant engineering, and then sanitized from their culture cells or media with the help ofcultured protein purification methods in a multiple stage downstream process. The effectiveness with which cells yield target proteins through the bio manufacturing process has enhanced fundamentally within the last few years, forming pressure on the downstream operations. There are many areas in downstream processes that have to be upgraded and capitalized in such as new chromatography resins that expand the complete purification capacity.

Growth Factors

Escalation in R&D expenditure by biopharmaceutical establishments and uptake in demand for biopharmaceuticals greatly fuels the growth of downstream processing market across the globe. Furthermore, improved demands for novel solutions, cost saving, process optimization, and progress in usage of techniques like centrifuge to distinct biological particles from suspension are some other influences areprompting the growth of downstream processing market. In contrast, requirement for experienced specialists and high price of instruments needed for processing are curtailing the market growth.

A stable upsurge in the recombinant produces and sale for drug quality has compelled the acceptance of downstream processing across the world. The intensification in the perception of large molecules and the biologics is further awaited to motivate the implementation of downstream methodologies.

Regional Snapshots

North America region emerged as leading marketplace for downstream processing and gathered major chunk of the revenue generated by market in 2019. This is attributed to motivating government funding for the preferment of bioprocess technologies, a substantial escalation in medical outlay, and the existence of vigorous healthcare infrastructure. North America has further perceived foremost cooperative activities and the governance of some of the healthcare giants those are expansively making spending in the R&D of vaccines and biopharmaceuticals.

Incessant technical progressions in the biotechnology sector of the U.S. have led to a substantial upsurge in the trade of recombinant products. It is predicted that there would be a 10-fold upsurge in trades during years to come. Hence, constant invention in the bioprocessing and biotechnology area is anticipated to offer growth boulevardsin the U.S. downstream processing marketplace.

Report Highlights

Asia Pacific is estimated record firmest growth rate during the prediction period in the downstream processing sector. Nations such as India, China, Japan, and South Korea, are likely to motivate the sale for downstream processing products during years to come

In 2019, chromatography segment conquered the global downstream processing market revenue with the maximum share of the total market.

In 2019, North America acquired maximum market share in downstream processing sector and is projected to maintain this strong hold throughout the valuation period

The antibiotic production segment appeared as most dominating application in 2019

Growth in of downstream market in evolving countries is powered by substantial funds by vital market performers, cumulative government funding, emergent R&D infrastructure, and mounting proficiency and academic brilliance





Key Players & Strategies

Rapid progresses in escalating upstream procedures for biologics production have left downstream processes as a blockage in the production scheme. Biomanufacturers are chasing unceasing downstream process improvement in order to surge flexibility and competence, diminish cost of goods, and advance product uniformity and superiority.

In line with these efforts, GE declared a Protein A chromatography resin named, MabSelectPrismA, that has augmented alkaline stability and dynamic binding capability. This proposes likelihood to recover the productivity of recent chromatography systems and columns deprived ofpricey capital outlays, constructing more competent practice of the prevailing manufacturing impression. With the help of these supplementary process design choices and tools downstream operations can retain pace with upstream activities and upsurge total productivity in mAb processing.

Corporations that are estimated to endure dynamic in the development of downstream processing marketplace are General Electric Company, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc., Danaher Corporation, Merck & Co Inc., Corning Incorporated, 3M Company, Repligen Corporation, Eppendorf AG, and Lonza Group Ltd. These companies are indulging in strategic partnerships, and merger arrangements with other performers to uphold a competitive advantage in the downstream processing marketplace. For example, Sartorius Stedim Biotech partnered with Novasep, in March 2019. They will together improve innovative systems for membrane chromatography and single-use bioprocessing. Such strategic are anticipated to augment the accessibility of cutting-edge products for downstream processing and chromatography, which in turn, is estimated to benefit the progression of downstream processing market.

Market Segmentation

By Product

Centrifuges

Dryers

Chromatography Systems

Filters

Evaporators

Others

By Application

Antibodies Production

Antibiotic Production

Hormone Production

Enzyme Production

Vaccine Production





By Technique

Purification by Chromatography

Solid-liquid Separation



º Filtration

Concentration

Formulation





By Regional Outlook

º U.S.



º Canada

º U.K.



º Germany



º France

º China



º India



º Japan



º South Korea

Latin America

