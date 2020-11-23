Report: Consumers point to loyalty programs as a primary driver in encouraging additional restaurant spending

Paytronix & PYMNTS report finds loyalty programs and online ordering to be the two top restaurant spending boosters

/EIN News/ -- NEWTON, Mass., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Paytronix Systems, Inc., the most advanced digital guest experience platform , in a collaborative report with PYMNTS.com, today revealed that about 93 million consumers would spend more if their restaurants offered loyalty and online ordering. The report, “Delivering on Restaurant Rewards,” takes a data-driven look at how consumers want to interact with restaurant experience technology.



Download the full report: Delivering On Restaurant Rewards

In order to better understand restaurant loyalty engagement and how restaurants can customize their offerings to enhance their business, PYMNTS.com surveyed 2,089 U.S. consumers about the types of restaurants from which they order, whether they use those restaurants’ loyalty and rewards programs, and the types of rewards they would like to receive.

Among the report findings are:

Eighty-six million U.S. restaurant customers now use loyalty and rewards programs, and 44.2 million more might use them if the restaurants they order from offered them.





Loyalty and rewards programs are key to winning over millennial, bridge millennial, and Generation X customers – the three generations who spend most in restaurants today.





Loyalty and rewards programs could encourage four out of 10 restaurant customers — 93 million people — to spend more on food orders.





Online ordering, online payment, fast lane in-store pick up, and drive through top the technologies consumers demand today – with loyalty and reward programs leading the way.



“The collaborative Paytronix and PYMNTS.com report identifies a widespread and unmet market demand for restaurant loyalty programs,” said Michelle Tempesta, head of product, Paytronix Systems, Inc. “The report also reveals that consumers continue to want to choose how they interact with programs. Many prefer mobile interactions and nearly 70% of QSR customers want to identify themselves with their mobile phone number. The more ways consumers can join and engage in a program, the more members a program will attract – which results in a material financial lift in impact through loyalty strategies.”

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Based in Newton, Massachusetts, Paytronix is a provider of SaaS customer experience management (CXM) solutions for restaurants and convenience stores. Through its innovative software design and integrations with more than 30 widely used point-of-sale systems, Paytronix empowers more than 500 brands across 30,000 locations, giving them the flexibility to deliver unique, revenue-enhancing guest experiences. Through one-to-one engagement with more than 285 million guests via Order & Delivery, Loyalty, CRM, and Stored Value, Paytronix generates Big Data consumer insights that motivate increased visits and spend. For more information, visit www.paytronix.com.

