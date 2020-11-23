SmileDirectClub Partners With MetLife

Telehealth Pioneer and Leading Dental Insurer Team Up to Expand Consumer Access to Safe, Convenient and Affordable Premium Teeth Straightening

/EIN News/ -- NASHVILLE, Tenn., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC), the oral care company with the first telehealth platform for teeth straightening, has partnered with MetLife, one of the leading U.S. dental insurance providers, to deliver in-network coverage of SmileDirectClub's convenient, affordable, remote orthodontic care to the more than 20 million individuals insured under its dental plans.



“We’re pleased to launch this partnership with MetLife and provide their millions of participants with access to our pioneering teledentistry platform and our premium, American-made clear aligners on an in-network basis,” said Chief Executive Officer David Katzman. “With this partnership, SmileDirectClub’s innovative clear aligner treatment is now covered by almost all major insurance providers in the U.S. We’re proud to join with MetLife in our mission of making orthodontic care convenient and affordable for everyone.”

MetLife plan participants will have three ways to get started on their SmileDirectClub journey: with a 3D scan performed at one of SmileDirectClub’s SmileShops; at a SmileDirectClub Partner Network affiliated dentist or orthodontist office; or with a doctor-prescribed at-home impression kit. Regardless of how a customer’s journey begins, treatment is prescribed and monitored remotely by state-licensed dentists and orthodontists from start to finish using SmileDirectClub’s pioneering teledentistry platform.

Since launching in the U.S. in 2014, SmileDirectClub has become one of the fastest-growing health technology companies and the fastest-growing teledentistry provider, serving over one million customers around the world.

About SmileDirectClub

SmileDirectClub, Inc. (Nasdaq: SDC) (“SmileDirectClub”) is an oral care company and creator of the first medtech platform for teeth straightening. Through its cutting-edge telehealth technology and vertically integrated model, SmileDirectClub is revolutionizing the oral care industry, from clear aligner therapy to affordable, premium oral care products. SmileDirectClub’s mission is to democratize access to a smile each and every person loves by making it affordable and convenient for everyone. SmileDirectClub is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee and operates in the U.S., Canada, Australia, New Zealand, United Kingdom, Ireland, Germany, Austria, Hong Kong, Singapore, and Spain. For more information, please visit SmileDirectClub.com.

