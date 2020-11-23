GridGain Webinar and Online Resources Chart Path for Accelerating Digital Transformation Using GridGain or Apache Ignite In-Memory Computing Solutions

/EIN News/ -- FOSTER CITY, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- GridGain Systems, provider of enterprise-grade in-memory computing solutions based on Apache® Ignite®, today discussed new resources to help organizations accelerate their digital transformations using digital integration hubs (DIHs) to power real-time business processes such as those powered by 360-degree customer views. GridGain has posted a variety of new resources on its website and announced a new webinar on how to create an effective DIH data synchronization layer called “How to Deploy Change Data Capture Using Debezium in Apache Ignite and GridGain,” which will be presented on Wednesday, December 2, 2020, at 9:00 a.m. PST / 12:00 p.m. EST.



A digital integration hub (or smart operational datastore, smart data hub or API platform) is rapidly becoming a foundational data center technology for enabling multiple business applications to access aggregated data from multiple source systems in real-time. A DIH aggregates defined subsets of data from multiple on-premises and cloud-based systems, including data warehouses, data lakes, on-premises business applications, SaaS applications and streaming data feeds. The data in the hub is then available for use by one or more business applications. IMDGs provide extremely high performance by caching the relevant data in memory and parallel processing queries from the connected business applications.

“A DIH powered by an in-memory computing platform is now the most popular approach to enabling real-time business processes that require 360-degree access to data from multiple, disparate data sources,” said Terry Erisman, Executive Vice President of Corporate Development at GridGain Systems. “Resources available for free on the GridGain website offer a training manual for developers to understand DIH use cases, architectures, and implementation strategies, including how to include mainframe data in a DIH and how to ensure the data in the DIH remains in sync with the source datastores.”

In “How to Deploy Change Data Capture Using Debezium in Apache Ignite and GridGain,” Evgenii Zhuravlev, GridGain Customer Solutions Team Lead, will explain how Kafka with Debezium and GridGain connectors enables change data capture (CDC)-based synchronization between third-party databases and GridGain clusters. Synchronization utilizing CDC eliminates the need for coding, requiring only the preparation of configuration files for each of the points. Developers and architects relying on legacy systems can deploy this solution to boost the performance of applications or enable applications to access data from multiple data silos and store it in one place. Webinar attendees will learn how to deploy such an architecture by configuring a Debezium Connector and a GridGain Certified Kafka Connector.

GridGain Systems is revolutionizing real-time data access and processing by offering an in-memory computing platform built on Apache® Ignite®. Common use cases for the GridGain platform include application acceleration and as a digital integration hub for real-time data access across data sources and applications. GridGain solutions are used by global enterprises in financial services, software, e-commerce, retail, online business services, healthcare, telecom, transportation and other major sectors, with a client list that includes ING, Raymond James, American Express, Société Générale, Finastra, IHS Markit, ServiceNow, Marketo, RingCentral, American Airlines, Agilent, and UnitedHealthcare. GridGain delivers unprecedented speed, massive scalability, and real-time data access for both legacy and greenfield applications. Deployed on a distributed cluster of commodity servers, GridGain software can reside between the application and data layers (RDBMS, NoSQL and Apache® Hadoop®), requiring no rip-and-replace of the existing databases, or it can be deployed as an in-memory database. For more information, visit gridgain.com.

