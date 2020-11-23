Benchmark Corp. and Metsi form global partnership to bridge client skills gap to accelerate digital maturity, leverage open source and reduce OPEX

/EIN News/ -- TORONTO, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Benchmark Corp., a Canadian software solutions provider focused on open source technology to optimize operations, boost productivity and support scalable growth, and Metsi Technologies, a global digital systems integrator delivering IT automation, integration, and orchestration for software-defined data centers, have joined together to manage critical skills gaps and accelerate digital transformation for enterprise clients.



“It’s a challenging time for clients trying to balance their digital transformation goals, navigate the global pandemic, manage a remote workforce and reduce OPEX,” says Luc Villeneuve, President, Benchmark Corp. “At Benchmark Corp. we pride ourselves on being a trusted partner offering the latest capabilities in DevOps, DevSecOps and containerization to fill skills gaps, and cost-effectively accelerate the journey to the hybrid cloud. We are thrilled to collaborate with a leader like Metsi who brings an outstanding global reputation in automation and cloud acceleration. Their strong partnerships with leaders like Cisco have positioned them as the go-to leader for secure complex cloud integration. This aligns perfectly with our skills, allowing us to offer our clients world-class customized solutions and consultation with white-glove boutique service.”

This partnership is particularly timely as leaders navigate the new normal of Covid-19 managing a remote workforce that requires secure cloud adoption and application modernization, says Rachael Babcock, CEO for the Americas, Metsi Technologies. “Metsi and Benchmark Corp. know IT leaders are dealing with fierce competition to recruit and retain the best talent,” adds Babcock. “Our goal is to distinguish our brands in the marketplace by blending our open source expertise with our vast partner ecosystem of innovation leaders like Cisco, Red Hat, IBM, Centreon, HashiCrop, Sumo Logic, etc. Together we can leap in to fill critical skill gaps and deliver a comprehensive solution that leverages the best expertise in the industry.”

Please watch a short video clip of Luc and Rachael discussing their new partnership.

Adds Mik Hillewaert, Global CEO, Metsi Technologies: “We value our partnership with Benchmark because of their technical thought leadership in automating open source technologies, particularly with cloud adoption and DevOps automation. Metsi’s extensive expertise in delivering automation with both open and closed source software from leading industry OEMs enables us to deliver a cohesive software automation experience worldwide.”

This is another strategic move by Benchmark Corp. to provide value to our customers by aligning our skills with the most talented partners from around the world, says Kam Sabouri, Managing Director, Benchmark Corp. “I am delighted to partner with Metsi to help our growing customer base solve their greatest challenges with high-quality solutions and talent.”

ABOUT BENCHMARK CORP.

Founded in 2003, Benchmark is a proven Canadian IT solutions provider that delivers leading-edge expertise and custom solutions, with flexible financing, to its long-term commercial and enterprise customers. We focus on helping customers cost-efficiently transform their data center and meet other business needs with innovative solutions that optimize operations, boost productivity and support scalable growth. www.benchmarkcorp.com.

ABOUT METSI TECHNOLOGIES:

Metsi is a global digital systems integrator, with main offices in the U.S., UK, Germany, and The Netherlands and distributed resources throughout Europe, Africa, and India. Metsi delivers IT automation, integration, and orchestration for Software-Defined Data Centers and is a Cisco Integrator Partner. Metsi’s automation services include workload management and orchestration, hybrid multi-cloud management (Cisco CloudCenter, Morpheus), full stack visibility and performance (AppDynamics, Dynatrace, Tetration, Turbonomic, NetBrain), infrastructure as code, container management (Kubernetes), and IT Self Service (ServiceNow, PMG). Metsi provides integration and automation across the entire IT stack with industry-leading OEMs, including but not limited to, Cisco, Red Hat, AWS, and VMware.

