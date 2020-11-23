Real-Time Innovations to Exhibit and Present at Virtual I/ITSEC Conference 2020

RTI Experts to Showcase the Ability of Connext DDS to Tune Performance, Scalability and Provide Robust Security for the MS&T Industry

/EIN News/ -- SUNNYVALE, Calif., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Real-Time Innovations (RTI) , the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems, will be exhibiting and presenting at the first Virtual Interservice/Industry Training, Simulation and Education Conference (vI/ITSEC), the world’s largest modeling simulation and training (MS&T) event taking place November 30 – December 4. Equipped with a virtual booth, RTI will demonstrate how Connext® DDS integrates distributed simulation assets and data together in a secure, high-performance, scalable environment. RTI Connext DDS is the leading connectivity framework for the MS&T industry and is deployed in simulation environments across the globe.



Being held virtually for the first time, the annual I/ITSEC conference showcases MS&T technologies for the exchange of information among industry, military, and educational communities. RTI’s team of experts will be showcasing how the company works with the MS&T community to drive the communications foundation from real deployed systems into Live, Virtual, and Constructive (LVC) solutions.

In addition to exhibiting, RTI Lead Field Application Engineer, Rob Proctor and Field Application Engineer Manager, John Breitenbach will present on, " Securing Real-Time Distributed LVC Simulations at Scale with Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) ,” where attendees will learn how DDS can ease integration, while also delivering National Security Agency (NSA)-tested security for real-time systems. The tutorial session will also showcase:

How to use Connext DDS Secure in real-world Hardware-In-Loop (HIL) systems that already communicate over DDS to distributed LVC Simulations

How to integrate DDS with existing simulation-based standards, an area where DDS can add a broad suite of Qualities of Service (QoS) to help tune performance and scalability, while also providing robust security

Recent user experiences that offer an overview of deployed systems using Connext DDS in simulators today



Additional details on the event can be found below.

Event Details

What: vIITSEC 2020

When: November 30 – December 4, 2020

Where: Virtual Booth

Read more about RTI’s work in the Modeling, Simulation and Training (MS&T) market here: rti.com/ mst

About RTI

Real-Time Innovations (RTI) is the largest software framework provider for smart machines and real-world systems. The company’s RTI Connext® product enables intelligent architecture by sharing information in real time, making large applications work together as one.

With over 1,500 deployments, RTI software runs the largest power plants in North America, connects perception to control in vehicles, coordinates combat management on US Navy ships, drives a new generation of medical robotics, controls hyperloop and flying cars, and provides 24/7 medical intelligence for hospital patients and emergency victims.

RTI is the best in the world at connecting intelligent, distributed systems. These systems improve medical care, make our roads safer, improve energy use, and protect our freedom.

RTI is the leading vendor of products compliant with the Object Management Group® (OMG) Data Distribution Service™ (DDS) standard. RTI is privately held and headquartered in Sunnyvale, California with regional headquarters in Spain and Singapore.

