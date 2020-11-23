ICON Blockchain Network Launches ICONFi, A New Crypto Staking-and-Earn Service Built for Beginners

ICONFi makes it easier than ever to grow your digital asset investments starting with ICX, BTC, ETH, and USDT

/EIN News/ -- Singapore, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- (via Blockchain Wire) - The ICON blockchain network, one of the world’s largest decentralized networks, today announced ICONFi (https://icon-fi.com/), a new cryptocurrency staking-and-earn service built for beginners. ICONFi introduces easy-to-use features like one-click staking and automated re-staking to make it easier than ever for people to grow their digital asset investments. The service supports ICX, BTC, ETH, and USDT, with plans to add new cryptocurrencies in the future based on demand.





For many crypto users, decentralized wallets are challenging to operate properly, resulting in the loss of private keys or passwords and ultimately the loss of funds. This can deter people from the crypto ecosystem altogether. ICONFi was designed to solve this problem with a simple, secure, low-friction service for helping users stake and grow their digital asset investments. ICONFi is a hassle-free, all-in-one wallet that integrates services designed to grow digital assets of all kinds, allowing beginners to get involved with crypto yield products and services.





“Our goal with ICONFi is to create a more inclusive and diverse ICON community by bringing clear benefits to crypto beginners,” said Min Kim, ICON Project Founder. “We believe ICONFi can be the gateway to other DeFi products like decentralized wallets, as well as an entry point for the ICON ecosystem and blockchain technology as a whole.”





Key features of ICONFi include:

One-Click Staking for Rewards. This feature simplifies the staking process, and helps ICX holders vote more easily. Auto ICX Claiming and Re-Staking for More Rewards. Many users are frustrated with the process of manually claiming and re-staking their digital assets. This highly requested feature automates the process to accelerate staking, and helps to further secure the ICON network. Staking and Earn Support for Additional Digital Assets. ICONFi will support savings products for digital assets outside of the network, starting with BTC, ETH, and USDT. Support for additional cryptocurrencies will be based on community interest.





ICONFi is led by Min Kim, Founder of the ICON Project, and Sean Kim, a seasoned expert in financial products and underlying trading systems. The ICONFi team currently consists of fifteen (15) members with extensive background in quantitative trading, asset management, business operations and blockchain technology.





The service will open in December 2020. At launch, ICONFi will offer a 20% APY fixed-term product on select crypto asset deposits.





