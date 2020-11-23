Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (22 November 2020)
As at 22 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 220 confirmed cases, including 8 250 recoveries and 268 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
