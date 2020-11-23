Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 137 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,812 in the last 365 days.

SYQH Rename Announcement

Original code EVGI

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 22, 2020, SYQH acquired EVGI through reverse merger and acquisition. Upon approval by government documents, Liaoning Shuiyun Qinghe Rice Industry Co. LTD has been renamed as a new company. The securities code of EVGI will be soon changed to SYQH, the government approval document NUMBER is as follows: SR20208045885, FILE NUMBER:900024. The above documents have been submitted to the relevant review department for procedural approval, which is expected to take 25 working days. After the approval, the new name and code will be displayed on the official website. 

Contact Information:
Name: Grace Wang
Email: wj@zixucaiwu.com

 


You just read:

SYQH Rename Announcement

Distribution channels: Companies


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.