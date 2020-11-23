InterDigital Announces Participation in AIMM Project to Improve 5G Performance through AI and Massive MIMO

New project consortium examines AI algorithms in the 5G RAN to improve Massive MIMO technology performance and drive ubiquitous access to 5G

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Del., Nov. 23, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- 5G’s hallmark is the promise to provide ubiquitous connectivity to all consumers and devices. In pursuit of this goal, InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ: IDCC), a mobile and video technology research and development company, today announced its participation in AIMM, a research consortium dedicated to AI-Enabled Massive MIMO (AIMM) and pursuing meaningful performance improvements and eventual ubiquity of 5G.

As the AIMM project coordinator, InterDigital organizes a team of esteemed researchers from across industry and academia to explore new AI algorithms and clever uses of massive MIMO configurations to enhance 5G and beyond. Current members of the consortium include British Telecom, Vilicom, University of Bristol, Loughborough University, ThinkRF, Nokia Bell Labs Stuttgart, Universität Stuttgart, and IMST GmbH.

“The AIMM consortium is driving meaningful improvements in 5G, and InterDigital is honored to work alongside such esteemed partners to develop and leverage our industry’s most cutting-edge solutions to enhance the potential of a highly anticipated 5G,” said Alain Mourad, Director of Engineering R&D at InterDigital. “Our tireless work on comprehensive AI algorithms, coupled with the collaborative effort to enhance the RAN through massive MIMO, brings us a step closer to achieving the ubiquitous 5G we seek.”

AIMM consortium members have committed to proposing novel use cases, defining key performance indicators, and quantifying the business imperative for AI-embedded 5G and beyond. AIMM seeks to both optimize the radio interface and radio access network (RAN) by exploring novel antenna configurations and intelligent metasurfaces, building new AI-based algorithms to enhance 5G New Radio and RAN, and validating these enhancements in proof-of-concept experimental testbeds. The AIMM Project will conclude in September 2022.

