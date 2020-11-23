Pneumatic Nebulizers Account For The Largest Share And Growth In The Nebulizers Market

Nebulizers Market - Opportunities And Strategies – Global Forecast To 2030

The Business Research Company’s Nebulizers Market Report - Opportunities And Strategies - Global Forecast To 2030

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The nebulizers market can be segmented by type of devices into pneumatic nebulizers, mesh nebulizers, and ultrasonic nebulizers. Nebulizers market analysis shows that the pneumatic nebulizer market was the largest segment of the nebulizers market by type, accounting for $390.7 million or 46.9% of the total market in 2019. By application, the market covers asthma, COPD, cystic fibrosis, and others.

The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by type will arise in pneumatic nebulizer market, which will gain $206.3 million of global annual sales by 2023. The top growth potential in the nebulizers market by application will arise in the asthma patients’ market, which will gain $259.9 million of global annual sales by 2023. The nebulizers market size will gain the most in the USA at $126.3 million as North America has the largest nebulizers market share, accounting for 46.8% of the global market in 2019.

Although pneumatic nebulizers account for the largest share and growth in the market, there is an increased acceptance of mesh nebulizers which is expected to boost the nebulizers market size during the forecast period. Mesh nebulizers have been shown to be well accepted by patients due to their increased portability and convenience, decreased nebulization times when compared with jet nebulizers, accurate delivery of drug to the lung, and lower residual volumes. These benefits associated with mesh nebulizers show that there would be a stronger preference to these compared to other forms. Despite the high cost of mesh nebulizers, they are widely accepted by patients as the high costs are counterbalanced by significant advantages such as reduced drug waste, easy operation and portability. Therefore, the market for mesh nebulizers is expected to grow in the coming years as it continues to establish a place for itself coupled with other driving factors such as demand for newer technology, higher quality, lighter, and more reliable devices.

