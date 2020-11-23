Motorbike Rally Raises Awareness About Drugs with a 1000 km Ride

Bikers from the Motoclub Revolution of Valmadrera drove 1000-km nonstop by motorbike to promote the “I Say No to Drugs“ initiative of Italy’s Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Bikers from the Motoclub Revolution of Valmadrera drove 1000-km nonstop by motorbike to promote the “I Say No to Drugs“ initiative of Italy’s Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Martina Franca City Hall formed a partnership with Motoclub Revolution of Valmadrera and the “I Say No to Drugs” Association to combat drug use and promote sports and cultural activities for young people. (photo from Il Quotidiano.it)

Martina Franca City Hall formed a partnership with Motoclub Revolution of Valmadrera and the “I Say No to Drugs” Association to combat drug use and promote sports and cultural activities for young people. (photo from Il Quotidiano.it)

Foundation for a Drug-Free World makes its materials available free of charge. 

Foundation for a Drug-Free World makes its materials available free of charge. 

Combining sports with personal conviction, Italian bikers promote an active, drug-free lifestyle.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 22, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- At dawn on a Saturday morning in October in the city of Lecco in the north of Italy, a dozen bikers took off on a 1000-km ride to promote the message “I say NO to drugs.” Organized by the Bergamo chapter of Foundation for a Drug-Free World and the Motoclub Revolution of Valmadrera, the grueling nonstop rally arrived the following day in the south of the country.

A dozen riders took part in this tour de force. Their destination: The city of Martina Franca, in Puglia, the southern region forming the heel of Italy’s “boot.” They were welcomed by the Martina Franca Councilor for General Affairs and Security Policies, who signed a partnership with the motorbike club and the “I Say No to Drugs” group of Italy to combat drug use and promote sports and cultural activities for young people.

According to the United Nations Office on Drugs and Crime and World Health Organization’s International Standards on Drug Prevention, “for every dollar spent on prevention, at least ten can be saved in future health, social and crime costs.”

Foundation for a Drug-Free World has developed a full curriculum for use in drug education. This includes free courses that are available on their website in 20 languages. The “I Say No to Drug” group was formed by members of the Church of Scientology Mission of Barletta and Foundation for a Drug-Free World.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter

You just read:

Motorbike Rally Raises Awareness About Drugs with a 1000 km Ride

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, World & Regional


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
Company/Organization
Church of Scientology International
6331 Hollywood Blvd Ste 1200
Los Angeles, California, 90028
United States
+1 323-960-3500
Visit Newsroom
About

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

What is Scientology?

More From This Author
Motorbike Rally Raises Awareness About Drugs with a 1000 km Ride
Scientologists@Home: Creativity Knows No Bounds
Scientologists@Home: Being Industrious and Setting and Accomplishing Targets
View All Stories From This Author