Celebrate From A Distance With Dickey’s Thanksgiving Feasts

Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is offering free delivery on all Holiday feasts all the way up until the day before the Thanksgiving

/EIN News/ -- Dallas, TX, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dickey’s Barbecue Pit is giving guests one less thing to stress about this Thanksgiving with their versatile lineup of holiday offerings available for free, contactless delivery this week and throughout the winter season.

With Dickey’s locations across the nation, families can celebrate safely apart by sending one of Dickey’s Complete Feast or Dinner Feasts to be delivered directly to their loved one’s doorstep.

Guests looking for a convenient, affordable and flexible holiday solution can visit dickeys.com or the Dickey’s app to find Dickey’s full line-up of holiday offerings featuring options such as:

The Complete Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy, baked potato casserole, green beans with bacon and a dozen buttery rolls. The Dinner Feast – Choose from smoked turkey, prime rib, Cajun-fried turkey or spiral ham along with cornbread dressing, gravy and a dozen buttery rolls. À La Carte Menu – Order any of Dickey’s slow smoked holiday meats of savory sides individually.

Ahead of the Thursday holiday, the world’s largest barbecue chain is also seeing a trend in smaller gatherings for Thanksgiving this year as they are reporting smaller than average check sizes, but a 26% increase in holiday check counts overall.

Starting Nov. 23, the world’s largest barbecue brand is encouraging fans to get into the holiday spirit and share their spread for a chance to win a free holiday Dinner Feast from Dickey’s. Fans can enter to win by sharing a picture of their holiday meal on Instagram and using the hashtags #ShowUsYourTable and #DickeysBBQ on their post. Posts featuring one of Dickey’s iconic Big Yellow Cups will receive a bonus entry for the contest and complete information on how to win is available on dickeys.com/promos/current-deals.

“The holidays are a time for rejoicing even if we’re not all together and Dickey’s is here to help guests safely celebrate good food whether they’re gathering around the dinner table, the backyard or virtually 500 miles apart,” said Laura Rea Dickey, CEO of Dickey’s Barbecue Restaurants, Inc.

Available for delivery or pick-up from one of the 500 or more participating Dickey’s locations around the U.S., Dickey’s holiday offerings also include ready-to-eat selections such as the new Holiday Big Yellow Box.

To send a loved one a holiday feast from Dickey’s, visit dickeys.com/quote/order-menu.

Dickey’s can also tailer a catering menu for any event or occasion. Get a free quote at Dickeys.com or call a Catering Expert at 866-BARBECUE for details on holiday individually packaged plates for large events or the Holiday Big Yellow Box lunches for smaller events.



