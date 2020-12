Interviewing the Private Money Lending Expert Witness: Joffrey Long Explains

Interviewing a Mortgage Expert Witness, Faster, Better

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 30, 2020 / EINPresswire.com / -- In litigation involving private money lending, expert witness testimony is required.After some initial inquiry e-mails, you're on the phone with a prospective real estate lending expert. Can those calls be handled in a manner that brings you improved, faster results? Receiving hundreds of these calls over the years as a mortgage expert witness , I've observed huge differences in the ways that attorneys make these inquiries.Here are a series of suggestions as to how you might get better results in less time:Step #1: On what topics is an opinion required?One challenge I find is that sometimes an attorney has been speaking for a period of time and I still havent' heard the specific area in which they would like the expert to form opinions. I would suggest opening, after approprite introductions, with a specific statement about possible areas of expert opinion / testimony. For example, "we're looking for an expert to testify about a hard money lender's investigation of a possible loan."That alone, could enable the expert to indicate whether it's an area they could opine in, or perhaps self-disqualify quickly so you can both move on.Next, (and this is interchangeable with the first step) would be to discuss areas of conflicts and logistics, such as:* conflicts of interest* deadlines for disclosure of experts, reports, or declarations due* pending settlement negotiations, motions for summary judgement, or other pending court-related deadlines* upcoming dates for trials, arbitrations* logistics regarding retainers, fees, and the client* information about the retaining law firm, whehter or not the attorney calling is the lead attorney and what, if any, other individuals from the same firmmay contact the expert* information about other known experts retaining by opposing parties in the matter* available documents, exhbiits, and other information available for review by the expertSpecific to private money lending or loan servicing:* the type of loan, type of borrower (entity, individual) type of colalteral property, present status of the loan and a descirption of the status during the time for which testeimoy is desirec.* how the loan was originatied* whether the loan relied on the business purpose exemption * by whom the loan was serviced* information about private trust deed investors, and whether the loan was a fractionalized trust deed * regulations, laws and practices that are in question:* and other loan specific information* the present status of the loan, borrower and collateral propertyWith a clear, step by step process, the participants in the call can quickly identify problems that prevent moving forward or can advance to the next step in the call.I hope these suggestions improve your expert witness search results and more importantly, assist you in finding the correct private money lending expert witness for your case.