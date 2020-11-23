Times Are Changing

Schmidt Auto Care logo Lauralee Schmidt

In the cover of Covid, one local Auto Care business took a big risk in May 2020 as restrictions started to ease.

I wasn't sure how to make that happen. I just knew I wanted it” — Lauralee Schmidt

SPRINGBORO, OHIO, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lauralee Schmidt, Head of Operations for Schmidt Auto Care was recently featured as an Executive Contributor in Brainz Magazine. Executive Contributors at Brainz Magazine are handpicked and invited to contribute because of their knowledge and valuable insight within their area of expertise. Lauralee Schmidt, has had a secret ambition since 2016. To take their growing auto shop from a Monday to Friday, 8a-5p shop and make it a Monday to Thursday, 8a-7p shop. "I wasn't sure how to make that happen. I just knew I wanted it". In late 2018 she could feel the urge to make the change to their hours of operations again, but she still wasn't sure if the time was right. Especially in the middle of a massive build-out to relocate the shop. January 1st, 2020 was the best time to make the move, but we were short handed. "As I was sipping on coffee one afternoon, a statement someone made once hit me like a ton of bricks". The change to their business hours occurred on May 1st, 2020 and "in two weeks, I saw productivity lift, attitudes change for the better". Schmidt Auto Care has been serving Springboro, OH and the surrounding area since 2009 and just had their most successful summer in their 11 years of business. "While I do take a lot of pride in the excellence we provide to our guests., this business decision was about the team".

