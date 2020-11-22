Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 November 2020, 6 pm EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,045,900) death (49,121), and recoveries (1,729,477) by region:
Central (63,737 cases; 1,180 deaths; 60,059 recoveries): Burundi (649; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,626; 101; 1,465), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,180; 327; 11,300), Equatorial Guinea (5,121; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,116; 59; 8,965), Sao Tome & Principe (974; 17; 920)
Eastern (252,543; 4,902; 170,287): Comoros (596; 7; 572), Djibouti (5,661; 61; 5,552), Eritrea (551; 0; 473), Ethiopia (104,879; 1,620; 65,325), Kenya (76,404; 1,366; 51,352), Madagascar (17,310; 250; 16,592), Mauritius (494; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,586; 46; 5,159), Seychelles (163; 0; 159), Somalia (4,382; 108; 3,384), South Sudan (3,047; 60; 2,879), Sudan (15,530; 1,185; 9,682), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (17,431; 168; 8,547)
Northern (672,511; 17,847; 526,580): Algeria (72,755; 2,221; 47,030), Egypt (112,318; 6,521; 101,685), Libya (76,808; 1,068; 47,587), Mauritania (8,077; 169; 7,554), Morocco (316,260; 5,182; 262,212), Tunisia (86,265; 2,684; 60,486), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (855,613; 22,357, 783,475): Angola (14,267; 334; 7,117), Botswana (9,103; 29; 5,534), Eswatini (6,185; 119; 5,839), Lesotho (2,085; 44; 1,276), Malawi (6,003; 185; 5,439), Mozambique (14,981; 123; 13,151), Namibia (13,712; 143; 13,191), South Africa (762,763; 20,759; 707,040), Zambia (17,394; 356; 16,659), Zimbabwe (9,120; 265; 8,229)
Western (200,596, 2,835; 189,076): Benin (2,916, 43; 2,579), Burkina Faso (2,686; 68; 2,476), cape Verde (10,152; 104; 9,626), cote d'Ivoire (21,099; 129; 20,748), Gambia (3,705; 122; 3,578), Ghana (50,717; 323; 49,281), Guinea (12,798; 75; 11,821), Guinea-Bissau (2,421; 43; 2,255), Liberia (1,551; 82; 1,331), Mali (4,169; 143; 3,003), Niger (1,340; 70; 1,156), Nigeria (65,982; 1,165; 61,782), Senegal (15,865; 330; 15,465), Sierra Leone (2,399; 74; 1,827), Togo (2,796; 64; 2,148)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).