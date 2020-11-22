SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Investigates Claims On Behalf of Investors of Yalla Group Limited - YALA

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, Nov. 22, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pomerantz LLP is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Yalla Group Limited (“Yalla or the “Company”) (NYSE: YALA). Such investors are advised to contact Robert S. Willoughby at newaction@pomlaw.com or 888-476-6529, ext. 7980.



The investigation concerns whether Yalla and certain of its officers and/or directors have engaged in securities fraud or other unlawful business practices.

On or around September 30, 2020, Yalla conducted its initial public offering (“IPO”), issuing 18.6 million American depositary shares (“ADSs”) priced at $7.50 per ADS. Then, on November 9, 2020, post-market, Yalla issued a press release announcing its unaudited financial results for the third quarter of 2020. Among other results, Yalla reported GAAP EPS of -$0.43, and costs and expenses of “$US64.7 million . . . compared with US$8.6 million in the same period last year.” Yalla stated that “[t]he increase was primarily due to the recognition of share-based compensation of US$46.5 million upon our listing on the New York Stock Exchange on September 30, 2020. We granted a substantial amount of share options before the IPO but did not recognize any share-based compensation in prior periods because the exercisability of the options granted was conditional upon the completion of our IPO. Upon our listing on the NYSE, we immediately recognized a substantial amount of share-based compensation expenses associated with all outstanding options that were vested as of September 30, 2020.”

On this news, Yalla’s ADS price fell $2.01 per ADS, or 17.43%, to close at $9.52 per ADS on November 10, 2020.

