Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.21.20

Published: Nov 21, 2020

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Manmeet “Mani” Grewal, 41, of Modesto, has been appointed Supervisor for the 4th District of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Grewal has been President of Grewal Re Holdings since 2010 and a Member of the Modesto City Council since 2015. He is a member of the California State University, Stanislaus Foundation Board, the Sutter Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Crisis Center. Grewal earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Grewal is a Democrat.

January Riddle, 76, of Markleeville, has been appointed Supervisor for the 1st District of the Alpine County Board of Supervisors. Riddle was a Census Response Representative for the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019 to 2020. She was a Humanities Faculty Member at the University of Phoenix from 2009 to 2018 and a Realtor for Devin Properties from 2005 to 2017. Riddle was an Educational Resource Specialist for the U.S. Peace Corps from 2002 to 2004, an Associate Professor of Communications at Bethany College from 1995 to 2001 and a Lecturer in Journalism at San Diego State University from 1982 to 1995. Riddle earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Arts degree in English from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Riddle is a Democrat.

###