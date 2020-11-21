Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 249 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 192,709 in the last 365 days.

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.21.20

Published:

SACRAMENTO – Governor Gavin Newsom today announced the following appointments:

Manmeet “Mani” Grewal, 41, of Modesto, has been appointed Supervisor for the 4th District of the Stanislaus County Board of Supervisors. Grewal has been President of Grewal Re Holdings since 2010 and a Member of the Modesto City Council since 2015. He is a member of the California State University, Stanislaus Foundation Board, the Sutter Memorial Hospital Foundation and the Children’s Crisis Center. Grewal earned a Bachelor of Science degree from the University of the Pacific. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Grewal is a Democrat.

January Riddle, 76, of Markleeville, has been appointed Supervisor for the 1st District of the Alpine County Board of Supervisors. Riddle was a Census Response Representative for the U.S. Census Bureau from 2019 to 2020. She was a Humanities Faculty Member at the University of Phoenix from 2009 to 2018 and a Realtor for Devin Properties from 2005 to 2017. Riddle was an Educational Resource Specialist for the U.S. Peace Corps from 2002 to 2004, an Associate Professor of Communications at Bethany College from 1995 to 2001 and a Lecturer in Journalism at San Diego State University from 1982 to 1995. Riddle earned a Doctor of Education degree in educational leadership from Northern Arizona University and a Master of Arts degree in English from San Jose State University. This position does not require Senate confirmation. Riddle is a Democrat.

###

You just read:

Governor Newsom Announces Appointments 11.21.20

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.