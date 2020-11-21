Coronavirus: African Union Member States reporting COVID-19 cases as of 21 November 2020, 9 am EAT
African Union Member States (55) reporting COVID-19 cases (2,043,462) deaths (49,099), and recoveries (1,728,682) by region:
Central (63,686 cases; 1,177 deaths; 60,001 recoveries): Burundi (649; 1; 549), Cameroon (23,528; 435; 22,177), CAR (4,911; 63; 4,817), Chad (1,626; 101; 1,465), Congo (5,632; 92; 4,891), DRC (12,129; 324; 11,242), Equatorial Guinea (5,121; 85; 4,975), Gabon (9,116; 59; 8,965), Sao Tome & Principe (974; 17; 920)
Eastern (251,303; 4,885; 169,892): Comoros (592; 7; 563), Djibouti (5,660; 61; 5,551), Eritrea (527; 0; 456), Ethiopia (104,879; 1,620; 65,325), Kenya (75,193; 1,349; 50,984), Madagascar (17,310; 250; 16,592), Mauritius (494; 10; 433), Rwanda (5,586; 46; 5,159), Seychelles (163; 0; 159), Somalia (4,382; 108; 3,384), South Sudan (3,047; 60; 2,879), Sudan (15,530; 1,185; 9,682), Tanzania (509; 21; 178), Uganda (17,431; 168; 8,547)
Northern (672,511; 17,847; 526,580): Algeria (72,755; 2,221; 47,030), Egypt (112,318; 6,521; 101,685), Libya (76,808; 1,068; 47,587), Mauritania (8,077; 169; 7,554), Morocco (316,260; 5,182; 262,212), Tunisia (86,265; 2,684; 60,486), Sahrawi Arab Democratic Republic (28; 2; 26)
Southern (855,469; 22,355, 783,324): Angola (14,267; 334; 7,117), Botswana (9,103; 29; 5,534), Eswatini (6,185; 119; 5,839), Lesotho (2,066; 44; 1,276), Malawi (6,003; 185; 5,439), Mozambique (14,877; 121; 13,053), Namibia (13,712; 143; 13,191), South Africa (762,763; 20,759; 707,040), Zambia (17,373; 356; 16,606), Zimbabwe (9,120; 265; 8,229)
Western (200,493, 2,835; 188,885): Benin (2,916, 43; 2,579), Burkina Faso (2,686; 68; 2,476), Cape Verde (10,152; 104; 9,626), Côte d'Ivoire (21,099; 129; 20,748), Gambia (3,705; 122; 3,578), Ghana (50,631; 323; 49,103), Guinea (12,798; 75; 11,821), Guinea-Bissau (2,421; 43; 2,255), Liberia (1,551; 82; 1,331), Mali (4,169; 143; 3,003), Niger (1,340; 70; 1,156), Nigeria (65,982; 1,165; 61,782), Senegal (15,848; 330; 15,452), Sierra Leone (2,399; 74; 1,827), Togo (2,796; 64; 2,148)Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (Africa CDC).