Coronavirus - Zimbabwe: COVID-19 Update (20 November 2020)
As at 20 November 2020, Zimbabwe had 9 120 confirmed cases, including 8 229 recoveries and 265 deaths.Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Ministry of Health and Child Care, Zimbabwe.
