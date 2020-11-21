Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
St. Albans Barracks/Request For Information *UPDATE*

VSP News Release-Incident

 

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

 

NEWS RELEASE

       

CASE#: 20A205011

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Uniform/BCI

STATION: St. Albans                    

CONTACT#: 802-524-5993

 

DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 at 0339 hours

INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamkin St/Maizefield Dr, Highgate VT

 

VICTIM: Dennis Nadeau

AGE: 66

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT

 

 

SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:

On 11/20/2020 at approximately 0339 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising that a home on Lamkin St in Highgate had been awakened by two males allegedly impersonating Vermont Fish & Game Officers. The two males in question assaulted the homeowner to include strangulation and the pointing of a firearm.

 

The two males were wearing dark in color jackets with camouflage pants and face masks.

 

The Vermont State Police uniform and criminal division along with VT Fish & Game are actively conducting the investigation.

 

The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance from anyone with information regarding the identification of these two males and encourage them to contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks.

 

 

Trooper Charlotte Hartman (232)

Vermont State Police

St. Albans Barracks

802-524-5993

Charlotte.Hartman@vermont.gov

 

