St. Albans Barracks/Request For Information *UPDATE*
VSP News Release-Incident
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
CASE#: 20A205011
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Uniform/BCI
STATION: St. Albans
CONTACT#: 802-524-5993
DATE/TIME: 11/20/2020 at 0339 hours
INCIDENT LOCATION: Lamkin St/Maizefield Dr, Highgate VT
VICTIM: Dennis Nadeau
AGE: 66
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Highgate, VT
SUMMARY OF INCIDENT:
On 11/20/2020 at approximately 0339 hours, Vermont State Police received a call advising that a home on Lamkin St in Highgate had been awakened by two males allegedly impersonating Vermont Fish & Game Officers. The two males in question assaulted the homeowner to include strangulation and the pointing of a firearm.
The two males were wearing dark in color jackets with camouflage pants and face masks.
The Vermont State Police uniform and criminal division along with VT Fish & Game are actively conducting the investigation.
The Vermont State Police are requesting assistance from anyone with information regarding the identification of these two males and encourage them to contact the St. Albans State Police Barracks.
