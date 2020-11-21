Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
Nightly full closure of the westbound H-3 Freeway/Pearl Harbor offramp from Likelike Highway on Nov. 23-26

HONOLULU – The Hawaii Department of Transportation (HDOT) notifies Oahu motorists that the westbound H-3 Freeway/Pearl Harbor offramp will be closed from Likelike Highway in the Honolulu-bound direction on Monday night, Nov. 23, 2020, through Thursday morning, Nov. 26, 2020, from 8:30 p.m. to 4: 30 a.m., nightly, for the Likelike Highway Resurfacing project. In sequence, all lanes on the Likelike Highway in the Halawa-bound direction will be closed between Kahekili Highway and Valley View Drive.

Motorists wanting to travel to Halawa may take a left onto Kamehameha Highway and continue southbound to the Westbound H-3 Freeway/Pearl Harbor offramp where they may enter the H-3 Freeway. Motorists wanting to travel towards Honolulu may take the Pali Highway as an alternate route.

Electronic message boards will be stationed at key decision points to notify motorists of the closure. Special duty police officers will be onsite to assist with traffic control. To stay up to date with Oahu’s state roadwork schedule, please view our weekly list on our HDOT website at https://hidot.hawaii.gov/highways/roadwork/.

