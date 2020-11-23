Portwell Announces PCOM-B656VGL COM Express® 3.0 Type 6 Compact Module, The Latest Addition to its COM Express Family
PCOM-B656VGL Features 11th Generation Intel® Core™ Processors and Integrated High Performance Xe (Gen 12) Graphics With 96 EU (Formerly Tiger Lake UP3)
This means it now delivers up to 23% faster single-thread performance and as much as 19% faster performance on multi-tasking compute-intensive applications compared to previous generation.”FREMONT, CA, UNITED STATES, November 23, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- American Portwell Technology, Inc., (https://www.portwell.com), a world-leading innovator for Industrial PC (IPC) and embedded computing solutions, and an associate member of the Intel Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Alliance, has launched PCOM-B656VGL, a new COM Express Type 6 module. According to Robert Feng, American Portwell Technology’s senior product marketing director, PCOM-B656VGL is powered by Intel’s 11th Generation Core i3/i5/i7 and Celeron processors and Integrated high performance Intel Iris® Xe graphics to provide optimized computing performance and 2.95x faster graphics performance with the support of new PCIe Gen 4 feature compared to predecessor.
— Robert Feng
“Featuring up to 4 cores/8 threads with 12/15/28W TDP in BGA 1449,” says Feng, “the compact form factor offers long life product support of 10+ years and can support 4 independent displays including DP, HDMI, VGA and LVDS. PCOM-B656VGL can deliver superior performance in various environments, making it the optimal choice for applications such as industrial automation, communication, networking, IoT, edge computing, medical equipment, transportation, automated test equipment. It is also suitable for graphic-intensive applications including gaming, digital signage, smart retail and much more.”
At a mere 95mm x 95mm, the new PCOM-B656VGL COM Express Type 6 compact module packs a powerful range of features, including dual channel DDR4 Non-ECC SO-DIMM 3200 MHz up to 32 GB per DIMM; quadruple independent displays with selectable options—VGA, HDMI, LVDS/eDP and DisplayPort support for up to 4K resolution; 4 x USB 3.2 Gen 2, 8 x USB 2.0, 2 x SATA III, 1 x PCIe Gen 4 x4, 1 x PCIe Gen 3 x4 and 1 x PCIe Gen 3 x1; a serial I/O supports 8-bit GPIO, I²C, SMBus and UART; 1x Gigabit Ethernet; on-board TPM 2.0 for security; industrial operating temperature range from -40° to 85°C with selected SKUs; and AT/ATX mode.
Significantly Improved Computing and Graphics Performance
“The newly-designed PCOM-B656VGL features the latest 11th Generation Intel Core processors,” says Feng. “This means it now delivers up to 23 percent faster single-thread performance and as much as 19 percent faster performance on multi-tasking compute-intensive applications compared to previous generation. But the benefits don’t stop there,” Feng adds. “Based on the integrated Intel Iris Xe graphics equipped with up to 96 execution units (EUs), our new PCOM-B656VGL offers 2.95x graphics performance increase compared to predecessor modules and can support up to four 4K displays simultaneously. It also features the first PCIe Gen 4 on embedded x86 platform which doubles the data transfer rates over PCIe Gen 3 for higher bandwidth, lower latency and lower power.”
Total Solution with Carrier Board Design and Manufacture Service
There is a wide range COMe carrier boards in Portwell’s product portfolio. With these carrier boards, customers can easily and quickly start to test the new COMe module products and develop applications or software. In addition, Portwell is able to provide services to clients on the custom carrier board design, development and manufacture. Customers will benefit from Portwell’s experience and know-how in computer hardware design, flexible and quality manufacturing, and be able to meet their time-to-market targets.
“At Portwell, we strive to create superior products to help our customers deliver their products to market on time and stay one step ahead of the competition,” Feng confirms, “so customers can easily upgrade their previous Type 6 COMe module with the new PCOM-B656VGL and benefit from an optimized balance of computing power, accelerated graphic processing and overall improved power consumption, all of which enable quick time-to-market for their end products.
“The extended and upgraded PCIe Gen and lanes mean users can support a higher speed I/O card to service more applications. In addition,” Feng continues, “the new PCOM-656VGL supports the new advanced features offered by the 11th generation Core processors that now boost IoT designs from the edge to the cloud, including OpenVino™ and Media SDK to improve performance and accelerate video inferencing workload. This means,” Feng assures, “that not only do our customers gain the assurance of working with a leading COMe solution provider for the embedded market, but they also benefit from the peace of mind they get from the 10+ years long product life span support inherent with this Portwell product.”
# # #
About American Portwell Technology
American Portwell Technology, Inc., is a world-leading innovator in the embedded computing market and an Associate member of the Intel Internet of Things Solutions Alliance. American Portwell Technology designs, manufactures and markets a complete range of PICMG computer boards, embedded computer boards and systems, rackmount systems and network communication appliances for both OEMs and ODMs. American Portwell is an ISO 9001, ISO 13485, ISO 14001 and TL 9000 certified company. The company is located in Fremont, California. For more information about American Portwell’s extensive turnkey solutions and private-label branding service, call 1-877-APT-8899, email info@portwell.com or visit us at https://www.portwell.com.
Intel and Core are trademarks of Intel Corporation in the United States and other countries. All other products and company names referred to herein may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective companies or mark holders.
Maria Yang
American Portwell Technology
5104033354 ext.
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn