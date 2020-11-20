For Immediate Release: November 20, 2020

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration today announced the following actions taken in its ongoing response effort to the COVID-19 pandemic:

The FDA, yesterday, issued an EUA for the drug baricitinib (Olumiant), in combination with remdesivir (Veklury) for the treatment of suspected or laboratory confirmed COVID-19 in hospitalized adults and pediatric patients two years of age or older requiring supplemental oxygen, invasive mechanical ventilation, or extracorporeal membrane oxygenation (ECMO). In a clinical trial of hospitalized patients with COVID-19, baricitinib, in combination with remdesivir, was shown to reduce time to recovery within 29 days after initiating treatment compared to patients who received a placebo with remdesivir. The safety and effectiveness of baricitinib for use in the treatment of COVID-19 continues to be evaluated. Baricitinib is not authorized or approved as a stand-alone treatment for COVID-19.

As part of the FDA’s effort to protect consumers, the agency issued a warning letter jointly with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) to Pro Breath MD, LLC dba Dentist Select and OraCare for selling unapproved products with fraudulent COVID-19 claims. The company sells “OraCare Health Rinse” and “OraCare Operatory Pre-Rinsing Set” products with misleading claims that the products can mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19 in people. FDA requested that Dentist Select and OraCare immediately stop selling these unapproved and unauthorized products. Consumers concerned about COVID-19 should consult with their health care provider.

The FDA and the FTC also issued a joint warning letter to Vibrant Health Care, Inc., for marketing an unapproved umbilical cord derived cellular product to mitigate, prevent, treat, diagnose or cure COVID-19.

Today, the FDA announced it has scheduled a meeting of its Vaccines and Related Biological Products Advisory Committee (VRBPAC) on Dec. 10 to discuss the request for emergency use authorization (EUA) of a COVID-19 vaccine from Pfizer-BioNTech.

The agency also issued an updated FDA COVID-19 Response At-A-Glance Summary that provides a quick look at facts, figures, and highlights on the agency's response efforts.

The FDA has updated a webpage, Vaccine Development – 101, to provide an overview of the vaccine development process.

In a new webpage, Emergency Use Authorization for Vaccines Explained, the FDA offers answers to questions about EUAs, in general, and more specifically, about EUA requests for a vaccine intended to prevent COVID-19.

Testing updates: As of Nov 18, 289 tests are authorized by the FDA under EUAs; these include 224 molecular tests, 58 antibody tests, and 7 antigen tests.



