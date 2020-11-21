Scientologists@Home: Creativity Knows No Bounds

Gaye’s colorful creations

Yen Hua’s expressive pen and ink drawing

Phoenix’s lilting melodies

How to remain cheerful despite pandemic restrictions? Three Scientologists share the secret with visitors to the Scientology website. It’s the joy of creating.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, November 20, 2020 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Johannesburg, South Africa, turning unfinished ceramics into unique works of art while at home is what puts a smile on Gaye’s face. She creates colorful creatures in a traditional African style.

In Kaohsiung, Taiwan, graphic artist Yen-Hua lets the camera roll while he materializes a giant panda for all to see. Pen and ink is the medium he uses to brighten his mood.

Phoenix, a young singer-songwriter in Los Angeles, California, derives pleasure from her a capella musical creations.

Their videos are available at Scientology/Daily Connect on the Scientology website.

All three are applying “The Joy of Creating” by Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard:

“Force yourself to smile and you’ll soon stop frowning.
Force yourself to laugh and you’ll soon find something to laugh about.
Wax enthusiastic and you’ll very soon feel so.
A being causes his own feelings.
The greatest joy there is in life is creating.
Splurge on it!”


Scientology/Daily Connect was created as part of a program to ensure everyone makes it through the pandemic safe and well. As soon as the pandemic began, the most effective measures were researched for ensuring the safety of Scientology staff and parishioners, and these were implemented internationally as protocols under the direction of Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige.

To make this prevention information broadly available, the Church of Scientology created more than a dozen videos and three educational booklets: How to Keep Yourself & Others Well, How to Protect Yourself & Others with a Mask & Gloves and How to Prevent the Spread of Illness with Isolation. These are all available in 21 languages on the How to Stay Well Prevention Resource Center on the Scientology website.

Since May, Scientologists have distributed 5 million copies of these educational booklets in communities around Scientology Churches and Missions across the globe.

Media Relations
Church of Scientology International
+1 323-960-3500
email us here

Developed by L. Ron Hubbard, Scientology is a religion that offers a precise path leading to a complete and certain understanding of one’s true spiritual nature and one’s relationship to self, family, groups, Mankind, all life forms, the material universe, the spiritual universe and the Supreme Being. Scientology addresses the spirit—not the body or mind—and believes that Man is far more than a product of his environment, or his genes. Scientology comprises a body of knowledge which extends from certain fundamental truths. Prime among these are: Man is an immortal spiritual being. His experience extends well beyond a single lifetime. His capabilities are unlimited, even if not presently realized. Scientology further holds Man to be basically good, and that his spiritual salvation depends upon himself, his fellows and his attainment of brotherhood with the universe. Scientology is not a dogmatic religion in which one is asked to accept anything on faith alone. On the contrary, one discovers for oneself that the principles of Scientology are true by applying its principles and observing or experiencing the results. The ultimate goal of Scientology is true spiritual enlightenment and freedom for all.

