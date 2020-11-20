Fonteva Ranks Tenth Fastest Growing Private Company in the DC Area

/EIN News/ -- ARLINGTON, VA, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire ‒ Fonteva is excited to announce that as it celebrates its tenth anniversary it has been named the tenth fastest growing private company in the greater Washington, DC area by the Washington Business Journal. The announcement was made as part of the Washington Business Journal’s Fastest Growing Companies awards reception, which was held virtually on October 21, 2020.

The 2020 list included the 75 fastest growing private companies in the greater Washington area, with ranking based on a three year growth rate.

“As we look back on our first 10 years and continue to grow and mature as a company, it’s exciting to see that we’ve been able to sustain a growth rate among the most successful companies in the region and nation,” said Fonteva CEO and co-founder Jerry Huskins. “We’re proud to have built a company in the Washington, DC area, and it means a lot to earn a top 10 ranking amongst the incredibly diverse collection of companies on this year’s list.”

In addition to recognition by the Washington Business Journal, Fonteva earned a ranking position on the Inc. 5000 list of fastest growing companies for the seventh consecutive year.

About Fonteva

Fonteva, a Salesforce Partner since 2010, is the leading provider of membership, events, and eCommerce solutions built on the Salesforce platform. At the heart of everything Fonteva does is its quest to equip and empower its customers to meet the unique needs of their communities. By harnessing the power of the Salesforce platform for membership and event management, Fonteva delivers highly configurable solutions that grow and strengthen the relationships that organizations are built on. Visit Fonteva at www.fonteva.com.

Contact:

Evan Thomas

1-844-662-6346

ethomas@fonteva.com