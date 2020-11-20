Set Up FREE Account Submit Release
News Search

There were 692 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 193,060 in the last 365 days.

Imperial Stock Options Plan Approval

/EIN News/ -- MONTRÉAL, Nov. 20, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Imperial Mining Group Ltd. ("Imperial" or the “Corporation”) (TSX VENTURE: IPG) announces that it has updated its stock option plan from a fix stock options plan under which 3,366,985 common shares were reserved for issuance of as much options to a 10 % rolling stock options plan. This modification follows the approval of the Imperial’s shareholders at their annual and special meeting held on March 11, 2020 and is subject to the final approval by the TSX Venture Exchange.

ABOUT IMPERIAL MINING GROUP LTD.

Imperial is a Canadian mineral exploration and development company focussed on the advancement of its copper-zinc, gold and technology metals properties in Québec. Imperial is publicly listed on the TSX Venture Exchange as “IPG” and is led by an experienced team of mineral exploration and development professionals with a strong track record of mineral deposit discovery in numerous metal commodities.

For further information please contact:

Peter J. Cashin
President and Chief Executive Officer
Tel: +1 (514) 360-0571
Email: info@imperialmgp.com
URL: www.imperialmgp.com

Website: www.imperialmgp.com ; Twitter: @imperial_mining ; Facebook: Imperial Mining Group

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.


Primary Logo

You just read:

Imperial Stock Options Plan Approval

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Mining Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.